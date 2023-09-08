10 Most Popular RC Car Wheels for 2023

Our Top Picks

We've done extensive research and testing to create a comprehensive guide to the best RC car wheels available. These products have been chosen based on their durability, performance, and customer satisfaction. RC enthusiasts know that good wheels can make all the difference in terms of traction, handling, and vehicle appearance. We've taken into account various sizes, materials, and designs to make it easier for buyers to choose the right wheels for their needs. We provide expert insights and tips to help readers make informed decisions and invest in high-quality products that meet the highest standards of performance and durability.

1 LAEGENDARY RC Replacement Wheels TH-4006 LAEGENDARY RC Replacement Wheels TH-4006 View on Amazon 9.7 The LAEGENDARY 1:10 Scale RC Replacement Part for Brushless Thunder Truck: Wheels - Part Number - TH-4006 Wheels - 120x60mm - Part Number - TH-4006 is a high-quality replacement part that is perfect for anyone who wants to get the most out of their remote control car. Made from durable materials, these wheels are designed to provide excellent traction and stability, allowing you to take on even the toughest terrain with ease. Whether you're racing or just having fun, these wheels are sure to enhance your RC experience. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality replacement part, Easy to install, Improves truck performance Cons Only compatible with Thunder Truck

2 LAEGENDARY Triton Truck Tires Wheels TR-ZJ02. LAEGENDARY Triton Truck Tires Wheels TR-ZJ02. View on Amazon 9.5 The LAEGENDARY 1:20 Scale RC Cars Replacement Parts for Triton Truck includes 2 pieces of high-quality tires and wheels, part number TR-ZJ02. These replacement parts are designed to fit perfectly on the Triton Truck and provide excellent traction on a variety of surfaces. Made from durable materials, these tires and wheels can withstand the wear and tear of intense RC car racing and off-roading. Whether you're a seasoned RC car enthusiast or just starting out, these replacement parts are a must-have for maintaining your vehicle's performance and prolonging its lifespan. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality replacement parts, Easy to install, Improved performance Cons May not fit all models

3 LAEGENDARY 1:10 Scale RC Grando Crawler Wheels GR-4016 LAEGENDARY 1:10 Scale RC Grando Crawler Wheels GR-4016 View on Amazon 9.3 The LAEGENDARY 1:10 Scale RC Replacement Part for Grando Crawler, GR-4016 Wheels, are a must-have for any remote control car enthusiast. These durable and high-quality wheels are the perfect replacement for damaged or worn-out wheels. Made from premium materials, they are built to last and provide excellent traction on a variety of surfaces. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced driver, these wheels will take your RC car to the next level. Don't settle for less, upgrade your Grando Crawler with the GR-4016 Wheels today! Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality replacement part, Durable material, Easy to install Cons Only compatible with Grando Crawler

4 Generic On-Road Rubber Tires and Wheels for RC Rally Car Generic On-Road Rubber Tires and Wheels for RC Rally Car View on Amazon 8.9 The Lifehead 65mm On Road Rubber Tires & Wheels Rims are a high-quality addition to any 1/10 RC rally car. With a 12mm hex hub, these tires are compatible with a variety of models, including the HPI Ken Block's, Tamiya XV01, TT01, TT02B, Kyosho FAZER MK2, LC Racing PTG, HSP, RGT, and 3RACING D5. The brown color gives your car a sleek, professional look while the rubber material provides excellent grip on the road. Upgrade your RC car and take your on-road driving to the next level with the Lifehead 65mm On Road Rubber Tires & Wheels Rims. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros High quality rubber tires, Fits multiple RC cars, Durable and long-lasting Cons May not fit all models

5 Hobbypark RC Car Tires and Rims (4-Pack) Hobbypark RC Car Tires and Rims (4-Pack) View on Amazon 8.7 The HobbyPark Outer Diameter 2.99 inch / 76mm Rubber RC Car Tires & Wheel Rims Foam Inserts 12mm Hex Hub (4-Pack) is a must-have for any RC car enthusiast. These high-quality tires and wheel rims are made from durable rubber and foam inserts to provide excellent grip and stability on any surface. With a 12mm hex hub, they are easy to install and fit most RC cars. Whether you're racing or just having fun, these tires will give you the performance you need to take your RC car to the next level. Plus, with a pack of four, you'll always have a spare set on hand. Upgrade your RC car today with HobbyPark! Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality rubber tires, Foam inserts provide stability, Easy to install on RC cars Cons May not fit all RC cars

6 ShareGoo White 5-Spoke RC Wheel Rims. ShareGoo White 5-Spoke RC Wheel Rims. View on Amazon 8.4 The ShareGoo OD 2.55" 12mm Hex White 5-Spoke Plastic Wheel Rims & Rubber Tires are a perfect fit for HSP HPI RC 1/10 On Road Racing Cars. Made of high-quality plastic and rubber materials, these wheel rims and tires are durable and provide excellent traction on the road. With a 12mm hex and 5-spoke design, they offer a sleek and stylish look to your vehicle. Easy to install, these wheel rims and tires are a must-have for any RC car enthusiast looking to upgrade their vehicle's performance and appearance. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable plastic material, Fits well with HSP HPI RC, Good grip on the tires Cons May not fit other models

7 ShareGoo Wheel Rims and Tires Set ShareGoo Wheel Rims and Tires Set View on Amazon 8 The 4Pack ShareGoo OD 2.55" 12mm Hex Wheel Rims & Rubber Tires Set is a must-have for any 1/10 RC On-Road Touring Drift Car enthusiast. These tires are compatible with HSP Redcat HPI Tamiya, and are made of high-quality rubber material that ensures durability and longevity. The set comes with four wheel rims and tires, making it a great value for money. The size and weight of the product make it easy to install and use, and the 12mm hex design ensures a snug fit. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, the ShareGoo OD tires will provide superior grip and control, making your RC car driving experience more enjoyable and exciting. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Good quality tires, Easy to install, Compatible with multiple models Cons Limited color options

8 RC Station On Road Touring Wheels and Tires RC Station On Road Touring Wheels and Tires View on Amazon 7.7 RC Station 4PCS Preglued 12mm Hex Wheels and Tires are the perfect addition to any 1/14, 1/16, or 1/18 RC racing car. These on-road touring street tires have a diameter of 2.85" and a width of 1.17", and come with foam inserts for optimal performance. Made from high-quality materials, these wheels and tires are durable and provide excellent traction on a variety of surfaces. Whether you're a seasoned racer or just starting out, these preglued wheels and tires are a must-have for any RC car enthusiast. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Preglued for convenience, Compatible with various models, Includes foam inserts Cons Limited color options

9 ShareGoo 12mm Hex Wheel Rims and Rubber Tires ShareGoo 12mm Hex Wheel Rims and Rubber Tires View on Amazon 7.4 The ShareGoo 12mm Hex Wheel Rims & OD 2.59" Rubber Tires for RC 1/10 On-Road Touring Car are a great addition to any RC car enthusiast's collection. Made with high-quality materials, these tires provide excellent grip and stability on the road. The 12mm hex wheel rims are easy to install and fit perfectly on most RC 1/10 On-Road Touring Cars. These tires are ideal for racing and provide a smooth ride even at high speeds. They are durable and long-lasting, making them a great investment for any RC car lover. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality rubber tires, Great traction on on-road surfaces, Durable and long-lasting Cons May not fit all RC cars

10 Rowiz RC Car Tires and Wheels Rowiz RC Car Tires and Wheels View on Amazon 7.1 The Rowiz 1/10 RC Car Tires are a great addition to any 1/18 truck or 1/12 to 1/16 buggy. These tires are designed to provide excellent traction and durability on any terrain, making them perfect for off-road adventures. With a 12mm hex wheel design, they are easy to install and fit securely on your vehicle. These tires are compatible with a range of popular models, including the WLtoys 144001, A959, 124018, 124019, Mini T 2.0, Latrax Teton, and HBX 18859. Available in black and red, these tires are a stylish and practical upgrade for any RC car enthusiast. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Excellent traction on off-road, Fits multiple RC car models, Durable construction Cons May not fit some models

FAQ

Q: What size of wheels do I need for my RC car?

A: The size of the wheels you need depends on the size of your RC car. Make sure to check the specifications of your car to determine the appropriate size of wheels. You may also want to consider the terrain you will be driving on and choose wheels with the appropriate tread pattern.

Q: Can I use RC car wheels on an RC boat?

A: No, RC car wheels are not suitable for use on an RC boat. RC boat wheels are specifically designed for use in water and have a different tread pattern and material than RC car wheels. Using RC car wheels on an RC boat can cause damage to the boat and may impact its performance.

Q: What should I look for when buying remote control wheels?

A: When buying remote control wheels, consider the terrain you will be using them on. Look for wheels with a suitable tread pattern and material for the surface you will be driving on. Additionally, check the size and compatibility with your RC vehicle. It's also important to consider the quality and durability of the wheels to ensure they last for a long time.

Conclusions

After putting several RC car wheels to the test, it's clear that investing in quality replacement parts can make a significant difference in your vehicle's performance. From larger wheels to specialized tires, the marketplace offers a variety of options to suit different models and driving styles. Whether you're an experienced racer or simply looking to upgrade your ride, finding the right wheels can enhance your overall experience. Don't hesitate to explore your options and invest in the best possible fit for your RC vehicle.