10 Most Popular RC Speed Controllers for 2023

Our Top Picks

If you're in the market for an RC speed controller, look no further. Our team of experts has researched and tested several options to determine the best ones available. RC speed controllers are essential for hobbyists and enthusiasts who want precise and reliable control over their RC vehicles, and we understand the importance of having a reliable and functional device.

Our top picks are based on rigorous testing and analysis of factors such as build quality, ease of use, and overall performance. We also took into account customer reviews to provide unbiased recommendations. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned RC enthusiast, our article offers expert insights and tips to help you choose the right product for your needs.

1 30A Brushless Motor Speed Controller with UBEC 30A Brushless Motor Speed Controller with UBEC View on Amazon 9.9 The 30A RC Brushless Motor Electric Speed Controller ESC 3A UBEC with XT60 & 3.5mm Bullet Plugs 30 Amp is a high-quality electronic speed controller that is designed for use in remote control vehicles. This ESC features a durable design and is capable of delivering high levels of power to your RC motor. With its easy-to-use interface and reliable performance, this ESC is perfect for anyone who wants to take their remote control vehicle to the next level. Whether you're a seasoned RC enthusiast or just starting out, the 30A RC Brushless Motor Electric Speed Controller ESC 3A UBEC with XT60 & 3.5mm Bullet Plugs 30 Amp is an excellent choice. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Smooth operation, Compatible with various motors Cons May not be durable

2 FEICHAO Brushless ESC with 5V BEC FEICHAO Brushless ESC with 5V BEC View on Amazon 9.5 The FEICHAO 40A Brushless ESC 2-4S Speed Controller with 5V 3A BEC for Fixed Wing DIY RC Multi-axis Aircraft Drone Helicopter (1Piece, Long Cable) is a must-have for any RC enthusiast. This high-quality speed controller is designed to provide smooth and reliable performance, making it perfect for a wide range of applications. Whether you're building a fixed-wing aircraft, a multi-axis drone, or a helicopter, this ESC is sure to impress. With a long cable and a 5V 3A BEC, it's easy to install and use, and it's built to last. So if you're looking for a reliable and high-performing ESC, look no further than the FEICHAO 40A Brushless ESC. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros 40A capacity, 5V 3A BEC, Suitable for DIY projects Cons Long cable may be inconvenient

3 yifengdongli 480A Brushed ESC for RC Cars yifengdongli 480A Brushed ESC for RC Cars View on Amazon 9.2 The yifengdongli 480A Waterproof Brushed ESC Speed Controller with 5V/3A BEC is a great addition to any 1/10 RC Crawler SCX10 D91 Traxxas Tamiya HSP RC Car XT60 480A. This controller provides excellent control and power to your vehicle, allowing for smooth and precise movements on any terrain. Its waterproof design ensures it can handle any weather conditions. The 5V/3A BEC also provides a stable and reliable power source for your vehicle's electronics. Overall, the yifengdongli 480A Waterproof Brushed ESC Speed Controller is a must-have for any serious RC car enthusiast. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof, High current capacity, Compatible with various RC cars Cons Limited BEC output

4 NIKUJUGA Brushed ESC Speed Controller Waterproof. NIKUJUGA Brushed ESC Speed Controller Waterproof. View on Amazon 8.8 The 320A Brushed ESC Speed Controller High Voltage Waterproof for RC Car Boat Motor is a versatile and reliable option for those in need of a high-quality speed controller. With its waterproof design and ability to handle high voltage, this speed controller is perfect for use in a variety of different RC vehicles. Its compact size and lightweight design also make it easy to install and use, while its durable construction ensures that it will last for years to come. Whether you're a professional RC racer or simply looking for a reliable speed controller for your personal RC vehicle, the 320A Brushed ESC Speed Controller is an excellent choice. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof design, High voltage compatibility, Suitable for RC cars and boats Cons May not be compatible with all motors

5 DKKY Brushed ESC Motor Speed Controller DKKY Brushed ESC Motor Speed Controller View on Amazon 8.7 The DKKY 40A Brushed ESC Motor Electric Speed Controller is a great upgrade for your RC model cars, tracked tanks, boats, and short trucks. This controller allows for precise control of your vehicle's speed and direction, and is compatible with 6-12.6V battery packs. Its compact size makes it easy to install and the durable materials ensure long-lasting use. Whether you're a hobbyist or a professional, this upgrade is sure to enhance your RC experience. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Compatible with multiple models, Easy to install and use, Smooth and precise control Cons May require additional programming

6 LAEGENDARY RC Cars Triton Truck ESC Part TR-ZJ07 LAEGENDARY RC Cars Triton Truck ESC Part TR-ZJ07 View on Amazon 8.3 The LAEGENDARY TR-ZJ07 ESC Electronic Speed Controller is the perfect replacement part for the Triton Truck. Made with high-quality materials, this part is durable and built to last. It's easy to install and provides precise control over your RC car's speed. Whether you're racing or just cruising around, the TR-ZJ07 ESC Electronic Speed Controller is a must-have for any RC car enthusiast. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Durable material, Improves car performance Cons Compatibility issues

7 Readytosky RC 20A Brushed ESC Controller (2PCS) Readytosky RC 20A Brushed ESC Controller (2PCS) View on Amazon 8 The RC 20A Brushed ESC Electronic Speed Controller w/Brake for RC Car Boat Tank(2PCS) is a great addition to your RC car, boat, or tank. These electronic speed controllers provide smooth and efficient control of your vehicle's speed, with a brake function for added control. Made with high-quality materials, these ESCs are durable and reliable. They are also easy to install and use, making them perfect for beginners and experienced hobbyists alike. Overall, the RC 20A Brushed ESC Electronic Speed Controller w/Brake for RC Car Boat Tank(2PCS) is a must-have for anyone looking to improve the performance and control of their RC vehicle. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to install, Smooth operation, Versatile use Cons May not be very durable

8 GoolRC AX-D60A Brushed ESC for RC Vehicles. GoolRC AX-D60A Brushed ESC for RC Vehicles. View on Amazon 7.8 The GoolRC AX-D60A is a 60A waterproof brushed ESC electronic speed controller that is perfect for 1/10 RC car off-road trucks and RC boats. It is compatible with 2S LiPo and 6-8S NiMh batteries, making it a versatile option for RC enthusiasts. This speed controller is built to last and withstand tough conditions, thanks to its waterproof design. Its compact size and lightweight make it easy to install and use, and its high performance ensures a smooth and seamless driving experience. Overall, the GoolRC AX-D60A is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a reliable and efficient speed controller for their RC vehicles. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Waterproof design, Suitable for various vehicles, Supports different battery types Cons May not be compatible with all RC models

9 Comimark 320A Brushed ESC Speed Controller Comimark 320A Brushed ESC Speed Controller View on Amazon 7.3 The Comimark 2Pcs 320A 6-12V Brushed ESC Speed Controller is an essential component for any RC boat enthusiast. With a 2A BEC, this controller provides reliable and consistent power to your boat's motor. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to install and use, while its durable construction ensures long-lasting performance. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced RC boat operator, the Comimark 2Pcs 320A 6-12V Brushed ESC Speed Controller is a must-have for achieving optimal speed and control on the water. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros 2pcs included, 320A capacity, 2A BEC Cons Not compatible with brushless motors

10 Xiuganpo RC Speed Controller Brushless ESC Xiuganpo RC Speed Controller Brushless ESC View on Amazon 7.1 The RC Speed Controller, 40A Brushless ESC Speed Controller is a must-have accessory for RC drone airplanes. With a 5V/3A BEC output, this speed controller is designed to deliver top-notch performance and stability. It is made of high-quality materials and weighs just 28g, making it lightweight and easy to install. This speed controller is perfect for those who want to get the most out of their RC drone airplanes, allowing for smooth and precise control. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced pilot, the RC Speed Controller is an excellent choice for your next RC drone adventure. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros 40A capacity, 5V/3A BEC output, Suitable for RC planes Cons May not be compatible with all RC models

FAQ

Q: What is an RC speed controller?

A: An RC speed controller is an electronic device that controls the speed of an electric motor in a remote-controlled vehicle or aircraft. It regulates the amount of power that is sent to the motor, allowing the user to control the speed and direction of the vehicle.

Q: What types of hobby speed controllers are available?

A: There are a variety of hobby speed controllers available, ranging from basic models for beginners to advanced models for experienced users. Some of the most common types include brushed and brushless controllers, ESCs for drones and multirotors, and waterproof controllers for boats.

Q: What should I consider when choosing an electric speed controller?

A: When choosing an electric speed controller, you should consider factors such as the type of motor you will be using, the voltage and amperage requirements of your system, and the size and weight of your vehicle or aircraft. It's also important to choose a controller that is compatible with your transmitter and receiver, and to ensure that it has the necessary safety features to prevent damage to your system.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and testing, it's clear that RC speed controllers are a crucial component in enhancing the performance of your RC car. Each of the products we've reviewed has its unique features and benefits, making it essential to choose the right one for your specific model. We highly recommend investing in a quality RC speed controller, like those we've reviewed, to take your RC car's speed and control to the next level. Don't settle for mediocre results when you can achieve greatness with the help of an excellent RC speed controller.