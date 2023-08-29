10 Most Popular Strategy Board Games for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for the best strategy board games? Look no further. We've researched and tested numerous games in this category to bring you only the best. Strategy board games are increasingly popular for good reason – they offer a unique and engaging way to have fun with friends and family while challenging your mind. To choose the best games, we analyzed several essential criteria, including gameplay mechanics, theme, player count, replayability, and customer reviews. In this article, we'll reveal the top-ranking strategy board games we've found through our research and testing, complete with expert insights and tips. Whether you're a seasoned board gamer or new to the hobby, our recommendations will provide value and enjoyment. So, let's dive in!

1 WE Games Tournament Chess Set with Vinyl Board WE Games Tournament Chess Set with Vinyl Board View on Amazon 9.8 The WE Games Best Value Tournament Chess Set is a perfect choice for both beginners and advanced players. The set includes Staunton chess pieces and a green roll-up vinyl chess board which is perfect for playing at home or on the go. The pieces are made of durable plastic and come in two colors for easy differentiation. The board is lightweight and easy to roll up, making it easy to transport. The size of the board and pieces are perfect for tournament play, making it a great value for anyone looking for a high-quality chess set. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Staunton chess pieces, Green roll-up vinyl board, Best value tournament set Cons Board may crease easily

2 WE Games Staunton Chess and Checkers Set WE Games Staunton Chess and Checkers Set View on Amazon 9.5 The WE Games Staunton Chess & Checkers Set is a high-quality set that includes weighted pieces and a beautifully crafted black stained wooden board with storage drawers. Measuring at 15 inches, this set is perfect for both beginners and experienced players. The set is made with durable materials and is designed to last for years. The set comes with all the pieces required to play both Chess and Checkers, making it a great addition to any game collection. Whether you're looking for a gift or just something to enjoy with family and friends, this set is a fantastic choice. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Weighted pieces for stability, Convenient storage drawers, Versatile dual game board Cons Board may be too small

3 Azul Board Game by Next Move Games Azul Board Game by Next Move Games View on Amazon 9.2 Azul Board Game is an exciting strategy board game that is perfect for both adults and kids. With its unique mosaic tile placement, this game challenges players to think strategically and plan ahead. It's a great family board game that can be played by 2-4 players and has an average playtime of 30-45 minutes. Made by Next Move Games, this game is made with high-quality materials and is designed to last for years of playtime. If you're looking for a fun and challenging board game to play with your family or friends, Azul Board Game is an excellent choice. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Engaging gameplay, Suitable for all ages, High quality components Cons Not suitable for solo play

4 Tiny Towns Base Set Board Game by AEG Tiny Towns Base Set Board Game by AEG View on Amazon 8.9 Tiny Towns is an award-winning board game that is perfect for players aged 14 and up. With a play time of 45-60 minutes and the ability to accommodate 1-6 players, this strategy board game challenges you to cleverly plan and construct a thriving town. The game is designed by Alderac Entertainment Group (AEG) and comes with a base set, making it a great choice for beginners. With its challenging gameplay and endless replayability, Tiny Towns is a must-have for any board game enthusiast. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Award-winning board game, Suitable for 1-6 players, Clever strategy game Cons Not suitable for young children

5 Dead of Winter Board Game. Dead of Winter Board Game. View on Amazon 8.6 Dead of Winter, made by Plaid Hat Games, is an exciting post-apocalyptic survival strategy game that is perfect for adults and teens aged 13+. With an average playtime of 1-2 hours and suitable for 2-5 players, this game is ideal for a fun night in with friends or family. The game is well-designed and easy to learn, making it accessible for both experienced and novice board game players. The game's theme and mechanics are well-integrated, and the "crossroad" cards add an extra layer of tension and decision-making to the game. Overall, Dead of Winter is a must-have for any board game enthusiast looking for a thrilling and immersive experience. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Engaging post-apocalyptic theme, Innovative crossroads mechanic, Cooperative and competitive gameplay Cons Long playtime

6 HABA Adventure Land Board Game HABA Adventure Land Board Game View on Amazon 8.3 HABA Adventure Land is a thrilling strategy board game perfect for players aged 10 and up. This game is made in Germany and features high-quality materials that make it durable and long-lasting. The game involves players exploring different lands, collecting resources, and completing quests to ultimately become the ruler of the land. With simple rules and engaging gameplay, HABA Adventure Land is a great addition to any game night or family gathering. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Exciting strategy game, Made in Germany, Suitable for ages 10+ Cons May not be suitable for younger children

7 7 Wonders Duel Board Game 7 Wonders Duel Board Game View on Amazon 7.9 The 7 Wonders Duel Board Game is a thrilling and strategic game that's perfect for couples and anyone who loves civilization-themed games. This game is designed for two players and is packed with fun and excitement. The game is easy to learn, and players can enjoy hours of entertainment as they build their own civilizations and compete to become the ultimate ruler. The game is made by Repos Production and is recommended for ages 10 and up. With its high-quality components and engaging gameplay, the 7 Wonders Duel Board Game is a must-have for any board game enthusiast. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fun for couples, Engaging strategy, Civilization theme Cons Requires 2 players

8 Blue Orange Games Kingdomino Strategy Board Game Blue Orange Games Kingdomino Strategy Board Game View on Amazon 7.6 Blue Orange Games Kingdomino is an award-winning family strategy board game that can be played by up to four players. The game is simple to learn, but challenging enough to keep players engaged for hours. The game's most common uses include family game night, parties, and social gatherings. It is made with high-quality materials and is designed to last for years. The game is also small and easy to transport, making it a great option for on-the-go fun. Overall, Blue Orange Games Kingdomino is a fun and engaging game that is perfect for families and friends who love strategy games. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Award-winning game, Family-friendly, Easy to learn Cons Limited to 4 players

9 One Night Ultimate Werewolf by Bezier Games One Night Ultimate Werewolf by Bezier Games View on Amazon 7.4 One Night Ultimate Werewolf by Bezier Games is a fast-paced strategy board game that is perfect for game night with friends and family. With a playtime of just 10 minutes, this game is easy to learn and offers endless replayability. Players take on the roles of villagers and werewolves, with each player having a secret role and objective. The game includes a free app that guides players through the night phase and adds an extra layer of excitement. Overall, One Night Ultimate Werewolf is a fun and engaging game that is sure to be a hit with anyone who loves strategy games. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fast-paced gameplay, Great for large groups, Different roles add variety Cons Requires good group dynamic

10 Azul Mini Board Game Azul Mini Board Game View on Amazon 7.1 Azul Mini Board Game is a fun and challenging strategy game that is perfect for both kids and adults. This mosaic tile placement game can be played by 2-4 players and has an average playtime of 30-45 minutes. Made by Next Move Games, Azul Mini Board Game is a great way to spend quality time with family and friends while enjoying a competitive yet enjoyable game. The game is made of high-quality materials and is easy to set up and play. Whether you are a seasoned board game player or just starting out, Azul Mini Board Game is sure to provide hours of fun and excitement. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Easy to learn, Fun for all ages, Quick gameplay Cons Limited replayability

FAQ

Q: What are strategy board games?

A: Strategy board games are games that require players to use their critical thinking, planning, and decision-making skills to achieve victory. These games often involve complex rules and mechanics, and require players to think several steps ahead to outmaneuver their opponents.

Q: What are party board games?

A: Party board games are games that are designed to be played in a group setting, often with friends or family. These games are often light-hearted and easy to learn, and are meant to be enjoyed by all players regardless of their skill level. Party board games are a great way to bring people together and have a fun and social time.

Q: What are some popular board games?

A: There are many popular board games to choose from, depending on your preferences and interests. Some of the most popular strategy board games include Settlers of Catan, Risk, and Chess. For party board games, some popular options include Cards Against Humanity, Monopoly, and Apples to Apples. No matter what kind of game you're looking for, there's sure to be a board game out there that's perfect for you.

Conclusions

In conclusion, strategy board games offer a fun and engaging way to exercise your mind and compete against friends and family. Our review process found a range of games with different themes, player counts, and complexity levels, ensuring that there's something for everyone. From classic games like chess and Risk to newer releases like Plunder and Adventure Land, each game offers its own unique challenges and rewards. Whether you're a seasoned board gamer or just starting out, we encourage you to explore the world of strategy board games and find the perfect game for your next game night.