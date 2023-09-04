10 Top Selling Lego Sets for 2023

Our Top Picks

Lego sets are a fun and educational activity that can be enjoyed by both children and adults. They promote creativity and problem-solving skills by allowing individuals to build and design various structures, vehicles, and characters. Lego sets also provide an opportunity for social bonding and can benefit individuals with autism or ADHD by improving focus and attention to detail.

When choosing a Lego set, it's essential to consider the age range, skill level, and theme of the set. Customer reviews and expert insights can be a valuable resource to ensure a successful building experience. Stay tuned for our top-ranking Lego sets in this category.

1 LEGO Classic Medium Creative Brick Box 10696 LEGO Classic Medium Creative Brick Box 10696 View on Amazon 9.8 The LEGO Classic Medium Creative Brick Box 10696 Building Toy Set is the perfect building set for kids, boys, and girls ages 4-99. This set includes a variety of bricks, including train, car, and tiger figure pieces, as well as a playset and storage container. With endless possibilities for creation, this set is sure to provide hours of imaginative fun. The bricks are made with high-quality materials and are compatible with other LEGO sets, allowing for even more creative opportunities. This medium-sized set is the perfect addition to any LEGO lover's collection. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Encourages creativity, Includes storage box, Versatile building options Cons May be overwhelming for younger children

2 LEGO Icons Succulents 10309 Building Set LEGO Icons Succulents 10309 Building Set View on Amazon 9.4 The LEGO Icons Succulents 10309 set is a wonderful addition to any home decor. This artificial plant set is perfect for adults who love to create and display unique botanical collections. With easy-to-follow instructions and high-quality LEGO pieces, this flower bouquet kit is a great choice for a creative housewarming gift or birthday present. The set includes three different succulent designs, each with its own pot, and can be easily customized to fit any style or space. Overall, this LEGO Icons Succulents set is a great way to add a touch of natural beauty to your home without the hassle of real plants. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Creative home decor, Fun to build, High-quality LEGO pieces Cons Not actual plants

3 LEGO Technic Monster Jam Megalodon Set LEGO Technic Monster Jam Megalodon Set View on Amazon 9.1 The LEGO Technic Monster Jam Megalodon 42134 Set is a versatile 2-in-1 pull back toy that can transform from a shark truck to a Lusca low racer car. Designed for kids, boys, and girls ages 7 and up, this summer DIY building toy is perfect for outdoor play. The set includes 335 pieces and features realistic details like massive shark fins, teeth, and eyes. With its pull back motor, kids can watch their creation zoom across the pavement. This set is a great way to encourage creativity, problem-solving skills, and imaginative play. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros 2 in 1 design, Fun summer toy, Encourages creativity Cons Small parts hazard

4 LEGO Technic Monster Jam Grave Digger Set LEGO Technic Monster Jam Grave Digger Set View on Amazon 8.8 The LEGO Technic Monster Jam Grave Digger 42118 Set is a must-have for any fan of monster trucks. With its durable design and pull-back motor, this set can transform from a truck toy to an off-road buggy with ease. The set is perfect for kids, boys, and girls ages 7 and up who love building and learning through play. This set makes a great birthday gift for any monster truck enthusiast. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fun and engaging playset, Builds fine motor skills, Great for Monster Truck fans Cons Limited pull-back motor

5 Prextex Building Blocks for Toddlers 1-3+ Prextex Building Blocks for Toddlers 1-3+ View on Amazon 8.6 Prextex Building Blocks for Toddlers 1-3+ is a toy set that provides endless hours of fun and learning for kids. With 150 mega blocks, this set is compatible with most major brands, making it easy for kids to expand their creativity. Made from high-quality materials, these blocks are safe for kids to play with and are perfect for developing fine motor skills, spatial awareness, and problem-solving abilities. The set is suitable for boys and girls of all ages and makes for a great gift. Get ready to watch your child's imagination soar with Prextex Building Blocks for Toddlers 1-3+. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros 150 pieces, compatible with major brands, gift set for all ages Cons may not stick well

6 LEGO Star Wars 332nd Ahsoka's Clone Trooper Battle Pack 75359 LEGO Star Wars 332nd Ahsoka's Clone Trooper Battle Pack 75359 View on Amazon 8.2 The LEGO Star Wars 332nd Ahsoka’s Clone Trooper Battle Pack 75359 Building Toy Set is perfect for any young fan of The Clone Wars. This set includes 4 Star Wars figures, including Clone Captain Vaughn, and is ideal for kids aged 6-8. The set is made from high-quality materials and has impressive attention to detail, making it a must-have for LEGO and Star Wars fans alike. The set is also easy to assemble and provides hours of fun for kids. This is a great addition to any LEGO collection and is the perfect gift for any young Star Wars fan. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality LEGO building set, Includes 4 Star Wars figures, Perfect for Clone Wars fans Cons Small number of pieces

7 LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box 10698 LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box 10698 View on Amazon 8.1 The LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box 10698 Building Toy Set is perfect for kids, boys, and girls who love to build and create. This set includes 790 colorful LEGO bricks in various shapes and sizes, providing endless building possibilities. It's also a great toy storage solution for classrooms and an interactive building toy for back-to-school. The bricks are made of high-quality materials and are easy to assemble and disassemble, encouraging creativity and problem-solving skills. This set is a must-have for any young builder! Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Large variety of bricks, Encourages creativity, Good for group play Cons May be overwhelming for younger children

8 LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter Microfighter. LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter Microfighter. View on Amazon 7.8 The LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter Microfighter 75363 Building Toy Set is the perfect gift for kids aged 6 and up who love action play and Star Wars. This set includes Mando and Grogu 'Baby Yoda' Minifigures, making it even more appealing to fans of the show. With 86 pieces, this building toy set is easy to assemble and provides hours of imaginative play. The N-1 Starfighter is a popular ship from the Star Wars franchise, and this microfighter version is a great addition to any collection. It's made from high-quality materials and is designed to last. If you're looking for a fun and exciting gift for a young Star Wars fan, the LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter Microfighter 75363 Building Toy Set is the perfect choice. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fun gift idea, Includes Mando and Grogu minifigures, Encourages imaginative play Cons Small size may not satisfy all children

9 LEGO Technic Race Plane 42117 Building Set LEGO Technic Race Plane 42117 Building Set View on Amazon 7.3 The LEGO Technic Race Plane 42117 is a 2-in-1 building set that allows kids aged 7 years and above to build a toy jet aeroplane or stunt model. With 154 pieces, this building set is perfect for boys and girls who love airplanes and enjoy building toys. The race plane features moving parts such as the propeller and the flaps, adding to the fun and excitement. The set includes easy-to-follow instructions and is made from high-quality materials, ensuring its durability. This is an excellent gift idea for kids who love to build and play with toys that encourage their creativity and imagination. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros 2 in 1 model, Sturdy construction, Challenging building experience Cons Small size

10 LEGO Creator 3in1 Supersonic Jet Toy Set LEGO Creator 3in1 Supersonic Jet Toy Set View on Amazon 7.1 The LEGO Creator 3in1 Supersonic Jet Plane to Helicopter to Speed Boat Toy Set 31126 is a fantastic toy for kids of all ages. This buildable set allows your child to create three different vehicles, including a supersonic jet, a helicopter, and a speed boat. The set is perfect for boys and girls who are 7 years old or older, and it comes with step-by-step instructions to make building easy and fun. The LEGO Creator 3in1 Supersonic Jet Plane to Helicopter to Speed Boat Toy Set 31126 is made with high-quality materials and is sure to provide hours of entertainment for your child. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros 3-in-1 set, Builds creativity, Durable and fun Cons Small pieces may get lost

FAQ

Q: What age range is suitable for Lego sets?

A: Lego sets are designed for children aged 4 and up. However, there are also sets available for older children and adults who enjoy building and creating with Lego.

Q: Are wooden building sets safe for children?

A: Yes, wooden building sets are safe for children as they are made from non-toxic materials and are free from sharp edges. They are also sturdy and durable, making them a great option for children to play with.

Q: What are the benefits of building sets for children?

A: Building sets, whether it be Lego or wooden sets, can help children develop their problem-solving and fine motor skills. They can also encourage creativity and imagination, as children can build and create whatever they desire. Additionally, building sets can provide a sense of accomplishment and pride when a child completes a set or project.

Conclusions

After carefully reviewing and testing various Lego sets, it's clear that these building toys are perfect for children of all ages. Whether you're looking for a simple set of blocks for toddlers, or a creative set that allows for endless possibilities, Lego has something for everyone. From classic sets with storage options to Star Wars-themed sets with minifigures, there's no shortage of options to choose from. These sets are not only fun and engaging, but they also promote creativity, problem-solving skills, and hand-eye coordination. So whether you're buying for your own child or as a gift, investing in a Lego set is a great decision. Encourage your child to build, create, and imagine with Lego today!