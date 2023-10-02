7 Best Flip Cup Sets for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for a high-quality flip cup set that's durable and easy to use? Look no further than our expert recommendations. We've researched and tested multiple sets to help you find the best option on the market. Flip cup is a fun and popular party game that requires skill and coordination, and having the right set can make all the difference. We analyzed the materials, size, and stability of each set, as well as customer reviews, to ensure that our recommendations meet your needs. With our help, you'll be able to choose a set that's perfect for your next party or tournament. Stay tuned for our top picks!

1 Destination Drunk - Drinking Games from Around the World Destination Drunk - Drinking Games from Around the World View on Amazon 9.7 Destination Drink is a collection of 15 unique and crazy drinking games from around the world, perfect for your next adult party. From Japan's "Kanpai Roulette" to Russia's "Vodka Roulette," this game has it all. Each game comes with easy-to-follow instructions and all the necessary materials, making it simple to get started. The compact size and lightweight design make it easy to take on the go, perfect for any gathering or trip. With Destination Drink, you'll be sure to have a night filled with laughter and fun. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Variety of games, International appeal, Unique experience Cons Some games may be too crazy

2 Gutter Games Trunk of Drunk Gutter Games Trunk of Drunk View on Amazon 9.5 The Gutter Games Trunk of Drunk is the perfect addition to any party or game night. This hilarious drinking game comes with everything you need to have a great time with your friends, including a giant inflatable elephant, mini cups, and a deck of cards. With a variety of different games to choose from, you'll never run out of ways to enjoy this fun and entertaining game. Plus, the compact size makes it easy to take on the go for any spontaneous party. So gather your friends and get ready to have a blast with the Trunk of Drunk. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fun and hilarious game, Easy to learn and play, Comes with various accessories Cons May not appeal to non-drinkers

3 Six Senses Media Beer Pong Party Set. Six Senses Media Beer Pong Party Set. View on Amazon 9.3 The Six Senses Media Dark Beer Pong Set is the perfect addition to any party or gathering. With 22 LED beer pong cups and glow-in-the-dark balls, this set is sure to provide hours of entertainment. The cups are made of high-quality materials and are easy to clean. The LED lights have multiple color options and can be easily turned on and off. The glow-in-the-dark balls are also durable and easy to find in the dark. This set is great for both indoor and outdoor use and is sure to be a hit with any crowd. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros LED cups and balls, Glow-in-the-dark feature, 22 set for large parties Cons May not be durable

4 Naughtymeme Glowing Party Pong Game Naughtymeme Glowing Party Pong Game View on Amazon 8.9 The Glow Party Beverage Pong Game is a must-have for anyone looking to add some excitement to their indoor or outdoor party. The pack includes flashing and bright glow-in-the-dark colors that are perfect for house parties, birthdays, concerts, weddings, BBQs, beach holidays, and more. This game is easy to set up and includes everything you need to have a great time with your friends and family. The durable materials ensure that this game will last for a long time, making it a great investment for anyone who loves to entertain. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fun for parties, Glow-in-the-dark colors, Indoor and outdoor use Cons May not be durable

5 GOLDGE Beer Pong Table Mat Set GOLDGE Beer Pong Table Mat Set View on Amazon 8.7 The GOLDGE Beer Pong Table Mat is the perfect addition to any adult party. With 8pcs Beer Pong Balls and 30pcs Beer Pong Cups, you'll have everything you need to get the party started. The mat itself is made of high-quality material and is large enough to accommodate all of your friends. The cups are durable and easy to clean, and the balls are the perfect size for playing. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a first-time player, the GOLDGE Beer Pong Table Mat is sure to provide hours of fun and entertainment for you and your friends. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Includes 8 balls, Includes 30 cups, Fun drinking games Cons Mat may not fit all tables

6 Fairly Odd Novelties Beer Pong Set Fairly Odd Novelties Beer Pong Set View on Amazon 8.4 The Fairly Odd Novelties Beer Pong Set is a great addition to any party or gathering. With red cups and ping pong balls included, this set has everything you need to get the game started. The cups are made of durable plastic and hold up well even after multiple uses. The ping pong balls are also of good quality and bounce well. This set is perfect for adults who enjoy friendly competition and socializing over a few drinks. It's easy to set up and provides hours of entertainment. Buy this set for your next party and get ready for some fun! Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Includes red cups, Comes with ping pong balls, Perfect for parties Cons Assorted colors may vary

7 GoPong GoBig Red Party Cups 50-Pack GoPong GoBig Red Party Cups 50-Pack View on Amazon 8 The GoBig 36oz Giant Red Party Cups 50 PACK is a must-have for any party host. These cups hold twice as much as standard party cups, making them perfect for all your favorite beverages. This pack even includes 4 XL Pong Balls, making it easy to get your game on. Made from high-quality materials, these cups are durable and will last throughout your entire event. With 50 cups in each pack, you won't have to worry about running out of cups anytime soon. Get ready to impress your guests and make your event a success with the GoBig 36oz Giant Red Party Cups! Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Large capacity, Includes pong balls, Great for parties Cons May be too big

FAQ

Q: What are flip cup sets?

A: Flip cup sets are party game sets that include plastic cups and a ping pong ball. The game is played by teams of two or more, with each team racing to drink, flip, and land their cups in a designated order.

Q: What is Kings Cup?

A: Kings Cup is a popular drinking game that involves a deck of cards and a cup in the center of the table. Players take turns drawing cards and performing actions based on the card they draw. The game can be played with a regular deck of cards or with a specialized Kings Cup set.

Q: What is included in a beer pong set?

A: A beer pong set typically includes 20 plastic cups and 2 ping pong balls. The cups are arranged in a triangle shape on each end of a long table, and players take turns trying to throw the ping pong balls into their opponent's cups. The game is popular at parties and tailgates.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and reviewing multiple flip cup sets, it's clear that this category of drinking games has become increasingly popular among adult party-goers. These products offer a fun and exciting way to socialize with friends while enjoying some drinks. Each flip cup set offers its unique features, from LED cups to giant red party cups, making it easy to find one that suits your preferences. Overall, these products make a great addition to any party or gathering. We encourage our readers to check out our reviewed products and find the perfect flip cup set for their next party.