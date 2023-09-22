8 Best Rainbow Rare Pokemon Cards for 2023

Our Top Picks

If you're a Pokemon fan or collector, you're probably aware of the Rainbow Rare Pokemon Cards' popularity. These cards are highly sought after for their unique designs and rarity, and their appeal has grown significantly in recent years. However, collecting these cards can pose various challenges, such as the potential for counterfeit items and steep prices. Despite this, the vibrant colors and intricate designs of these cards make them a standout addition to any collection. Our research and testing have resulted in a list of top-ranking products in this category, but it's important to do your own research and carefully evaluate any potential purchases. In conclusion, owning these rare and beautiful cards is worth the effort for the ultimate addition to your Pokemon collection.

1 Pokemon Card Vmax Bundle No Duplicates. Pokemon Card Vmax Bundle No Duplicates. View on Amazon 9.7 The 3 Pokémon Card Vmax Bundle is a must-have for any Pokémon card collector. This bundle includes 1 Secret Rare Rainbow Card and a Vmax Booster Pack, with no duplicates. The cards are made with high-quality materials and are perfect for display or gameplay. With the excitement of opening new cards and the chance to add rare cards to your collection, this bundle is great for both beginners and experienced collectors. Don't miss out on the opportunity to add these cards to your collection and enhance your Pokémon card experience. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros 3 Vmax cards in bundle, 1 Secret Rare Rainbow card, No duplicates in bundle Cons Limited variety of cards

2 Lightning Card Collection 3 Vmax/Vstar Bundle Lightning Card Collection 3 Vmax/Vstar Bundle View on Amazon 9.5 The Lightning Card Collection 3 Vmax/Vstar Bundle is a must-have for any Pokemon card collector. This bundle includes ultra-rare cards and rainbow rare cards, all with no duplicates. The deck box is compatible with Pokemon cards, making it easy to organize and store your collection. With high-quality cards and a convenient storage solution, this bundle is perfect for both beginners and experienced collectors alike. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Includes Ultra Rare Cards, Compatible with Pokemon Cards, Rainbow Rare Cards included Cons Some duplicates possible

3 Pokemon Whimsicott VSTAR Secret Rare Card Pokemon Whimsicott VSTAR Secret Rare Card View on Amazon 9.1 The Whimsicott VSTAR 175/172 Brilliant Stars Pokemon Card is a must-have for any serious collector or fan of the popular franchise. This secret rare card features stunning rainbow foil and is sure to be a standout addition to any collection. With its high-quality materials and attention to detail, this card is perfect for display or trading. Don't miss out on the chance to add this rare and beautiful card to your collection today. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Secret rare and highly collectible, Rainbow foil adds to aesthetic, Popular and sought-after card Cons May not be accessible to casual players

4 Pokemon Kyurem VMAX Lost Origin Rainbow Rare Foil Pokemon Kyurem VMAX Lost Origin Rainbow Rare Foil View on Amazon 8.8 Kyurem VMAX 197/196 Lost Origin Secret Rainbow Rare Foil is a highly sought-after card among Pokemon collectors. The card features stunning artwork and a shiny rainbow foil finish that makes it a standout addition to any collection. It's also a powerful card in gameplay, with impressive attack and HP stats. Whether you're a collector or a player, Kyurem VMAX 197/196 Lost Origin Secret Rainbow Rare Foil is a must-have for any Pokemon enthusiast. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Rare and hard to find, Beautiful rainbow foil, Great addition to collection Cons May be expensive

5 Pokemon Aerodactyl VStar 199/196 Lost Origin Secret Rainbow Rare Foil Pokemon Aerodactyl VStar 199/196 Lost Origin Secret Rainbow Rare Foil View on Amazon 8.5 The Pokemon - Aerodactyl VStar 199/196 Lost Origin Secret Rainbow Rare Foil is a must-have for any serious Pokemon collector. This card boasts a stunning rainbow foil design and is a rare find for any fan of the franchise. Its size and weight make it easy to store and display, while its technical specifications ensure that it will remain in top condition for years to come. Whether you're a seasoned collector or just starting out, the Aerodactyl VStar is a valuable addition to any collection. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Highly collectible, Beautiful artwork, Secret Rainbow Rare Foil Cons Limited availability

6 Pokemon Magnezone VStar 198/196 Lost Origin Secret Rainbow Rare Foil Pokemon Magnezone VStar 198/196 Lost Origin Secret Rainbow Rare Foil View on Amazon 8.3 The Pokemon Magnezone VStar 198/196 Lost Origin Secret Rainbow Rare Foil is a must-have for any serious collector or player. This card features stunning artwork and is made of high-quality materials. It can be used in battles or displayed proudly in a collection. With its rarity and unique design, it's sure to impress any Pokemon fan. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Rare and collectible, Highly detailed artwork, Great addition to any collection Cons May not be playable

7 Pokemon Alolan Golem-GX Secret Rare Card Pokemon Alolan Golem-GX Secret Rare Card View on Amazon 7.9 The Alolan Golem-GX 113/111 Secret Rare card is a must-have for any serious Pokemon collector. This card features stunning artwork and impressive stats, making it a valuable addition to any deck. Its electric and rock-type abilities make it a versatile card for battling opponents, and its rarity adds to its overall appeal. Whether you're a seasoned player or just starting out, the Alolan Golem-GX 113/111 Secret Rare card is a great investment for any Pokemon enthusiast. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Secret rare card, High collectibility, Strong in gameplay Cons May not fit all decks

8 TEZAHN Anime Rainbow Rare Cards TCG Deck TEZAHN Anime Rainbow Rare Cards TCG Deck View on Amazon 7.8 The 100 PCS Anime Rainbow Rare Cards TCG Deck Box Cards is a must-have for kids, fans, and collectors alike. The deck includes 20Vstar+40Vmax+40V rare cards, making it a great gift for anyone who loves playing trading card games. The cards are of high quality and come in a sturdy deck box, making it easy to store and transport. With its colorful and eye-catching design, this deck is sure to impress and provide hours of fun gameplay. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros 100 cards included, Variety of rare cards, Great gift for fans Cons Some cards may be duplicates

FAQ

Q: What are rainbow rare pokemon cards?

A: Rainbow rare pokemon cards are a special type of card that have a unique rainbow foil effect on them. They are highly sought after by collectors and fans of the pokemon franchise.

Q: How can I tell if a pokemon card is a rainbow rare?

A: Rainbow rare pokemon cards are easily identifiable by their distinctive rainbow foil effect. Look for cards that have a rainbow sheen to them, especially around the edges of the card. It's also important to note that not all pokemon cards have a rainbow rare variation, so be sure to check the specific card you're interested in.

Q: Where can I find rainbow rare pokemon cards for sale?

A: Rainbow rare pokemon cards can be found for sale at a variety of places, including online marketplaces like eBay and Amazon, as well as at specialty card and game stores. It's important to do your research and make sure you're buying from a reputable seller to ensure the authenticity of the card.

Conclusions

After thoroughly reviewing several rainbow rare Pokemon card options, it is clear that this category offers a variety of unique and highly collectible cards. These cards feature beautiful rainbow foils and are often ultra rare, making them a must-have for any serious collector. Whether you are looking for a specific card or hoping to build your collection, these rainbow rare Pokemon cards are sure to impress. Consider adding them to your collection or gifting them to a fellow Pokemon enthusiast. With so many options available, the possibilities are truly endless.