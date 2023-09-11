9 Best Jumanji Board Games for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for the perfect Jumanji Board Game to relive the adventure and excitement of the movies? We've conducted extensive research and testing to compile a comprehensive list of the best products on the market. Our expert insights take into consideration customer reviews and essential criteria such as engaging gameplay, ease of use and quality of components. With so many options available, our list has something for everyone, whether you're a fan of the movies or looking for a fun and challenging board game to play with friends and family. Let's take a look at the top-ranking products in this category.

1 Spin Master Games Jumanji Deluxe Game Spin Master Games Jumanji Deluxe Game View on Amazon 9.7 The Jumanji Deluxe Game is an immersive electronic version of the classic adventure movie board game. With lights and sounds, this game is perfect for kids and adults ages 8 and up. Players roll the dice and navigate through the jungle, encountering various challenges along the way. The game board is beautifully designed and the electronic features add an extra layer of excitement to the gameplay. The Jumanji Deluxe Game is a must-have for fans of the movie and anyone who loves adventure and suspense. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Immersive electronic version, Lights and sounds enhance experience, Fun for kids and adults Cons Requires batteries

2 Jumanji Original Board Game Jumanji Original Board Game View on Amazon 9.4 The Jumanji Original Board Game is a classic and thrilling game that will keep players on the edge of their seats. Made with high-quality materials, this game is durable and built to last. It's perfect for family game night or for playing with friends. The game is easy to learn and can be played by people of all ages. With its exciting gameplay and immersive experience, the Jumanji Original Board Game is sure to provide hours of entertainment. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fun for all ages, High-quality components, Engaging gameplay Cons May be too intense for young children

3 The Noble Collection Jumanji Mini Game Board The Noble Collection Jumanji Mini Game Board View on Amazon 9.1 The Noble Collection Jumanji Miniature Electronic Game Board is a perfect addition to any game room or collection. This intricately detailed board is a replica of the game board from the hit movie Jumanji. It features electronic lights and sound effects, making gameplay even more immersive. The game board is compact and portable, making it easy to take with you on-the-go. It's a great way to bring the excitement of the movie into your own home and enjoy hours of fun with family and friends. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Miniature size, easy to store, Electronic sounds and lights, Detailed game board design Cons Batteries not included

4 The Noble Collection Jumanji Board Game Replica. The Noble Collection Jumanji Board Game Replica. View on Amazon 8.8 The Jumanji Board Game Collector Replica is a must-have for fans of the classic adventure movie. This beautifully crafted replica is made of high-quality materials and features intricate details that make it a stunning display piece. Measuring 17.5 x 17.5 inches, it is the perfect size for a coffee table or bookshelf. The game comes with all the necessary pieces and instructions for playing, making it a fun activity for family and friends. Whether you're a collector or just a fan of the movie, this Jumanji Board Game Collector Replica is a great addition to your collection. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality replica, Great attention to detail, Comes with a display case Cons Quite large and heavy

5 Looney Labs Jumanji Fluxx Card Game Looney Labs Jumanji Fluxx Card Game View on Amazon 8.7 The LOONEY LABS Jumanji Fluxx Card Game is a fun and exciting game for both kids and adults. With 2-6 players and an age range of 8+, this specialty edition card game is perfect for family game nights or parties. The game is easy to learn but has endless possibilities, making it a great choice for those who love games with ever-changing rules. The high-quality cards and Jumanji-themed design add to the overall enjoyment of the game. Whether you're a fan of the Jumanji franchise or just looking for a new card game to add to your collection, the LOONEY LABS Jumanji Fluxx Card Game is definitely worth checking out. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fun for all ages, Easy to learn, Exciting gameplay Cons Limited player count

6 Cardinal Jumanji Falcon Jewel Battle Board Game Cardinal Jumanji Falcon Jewel Battle Board Game View on Amazon 8.3 Jumanji 3 The Next Level, Falcon Jewel Battle Board Game is a thrilling and adventurous game that appeals to both kids and adults. The game is designed to challenge players to use their strategic skills to capture the Falcon jewel and win the game. It includes exciting features like a rolling rhino, a swinging monkey, and a charging elephant that make the game more engaging and fun. The game is made of durable and high-quality materials that ensure long-lasting use. It is perfect for family game night or a fun-filled evening with friends. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fun for kids and adults, Easy to learn, Great quality pieces Cons May be too easy

7 Cardinal Games Jumanji The Game Action Game. Cardinal Games Jumanji The Game Action Game. View on Amazon 8 Spin Master Games Cardinal Games Jumanji The Game Action Game, Multicolor Classic is a fun and exciting game that will entertain both kids and adults. The game is based on the popular Jumanji movie and features a variety of challenges and obstacles that players must overcome to win. With easy-to-follow instructions and a durable game board, this game is perfect for family game nights or get-togethers with friends. Whether you're a fan of the movie or just looking for a new and exciting game to play, Jumanji The Game is sure to provide hours of fun and entertainment. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fun for all ages, Easy to understand rules, Great for family game night Cons May lose interest quickly

8 Cardinal Games Deluxe Wooden Jumanji Classic Game Cardinal Games Deluxe Wooden Jumanji Classic Game View on Amazon 7.6 The Cardinal Games 6045571 Deluxe Wooden Jumanji is a classic retro game from the 90s that is sure to provide hours of fun for both kids and adults. Made with high-quality wooden materials, this Italian-language version of the game is both durable and aesthetically pleasing. With its exciting gameplay and unpredictable twists and turns, Jumanji is perfect for parties, family game nights, or simply passing the time on a lazy afternoon. Whether you're a fan of the original movie or just looking for a fun and engaging game, the Cardinal Games 6045571 Deluxe Wooden Jumanji is a must-have addition to your collection. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros High quality wooden board, Classic game from the 90s, Comes with Italian language Cons Instructions only in Italian

9 Milton Bradley Jumanji The Game Milton Bradley Jumanji The Game View on Amazon 7.4 Jumanji The Game is a thrilling board game that will transport players to a world of adventure and danger. Based on the hit 1995 movie, this game is designed to be played by 2-4 players and is perfect for family game night or a fun night in with friends. With easy-to-follow rules and exciting gameplay, Jumanji The Game is sure to be a hit with both fans of the movie and board game enthusiasts alike. So gather your courage and take on the challenges of the jungle with Jumanji The Game. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Exciting gameplay, Great for families, High quality components Cons May be too intense

FAQ

Q: How many players can play Jumanji Board Game?

A: Jumanji Board Game can be played by 2 to 4 players.

Q: What is the recommended age for playing Jumanji Board Game?

A: Jumanji Board Game is suitable for players aged 8 years and above.

Q: Is Jumanji Board Game easy to learn?

A: Yes, Jumanji Board Game is easy to learn and can be played by anyone who can read and count. The game comes with simple instructions that are easy to follow.

Conclusions

After thoroughly reviewing multiple Jumanji Board Games, we can confidently say that this category has something for everyone. From classic versions that bring nostalgia to the newest immersive and electronic versions with lights and sounds, these games provide an enjoyable experience for kids and adults alike. Additionally, there are even miniatures and collector replicas available for the ultimate Jumanji fan. For those who prefer card games, the Jumanji Fluxx Card Game provides a fun and unique twist on the classic game. Overall, we highly recommend exploring the Jumanji Board Game category for a fun-filled adventure with family and friends.