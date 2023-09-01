9 Best Selling Arcade Machines for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for the best arcade machine to add to your game room or entertainment space? We've got you covered. Our team has researched and tested a wide range of arcade machines to bring you the top products available. With so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to find the perfect one for you. That's why we've analyzed important factors such as game selection, build quality, and price to provide you with unbiased information. From classic arcade games to modern releases, we have options to suit all budgets and tastes. Whether you're a seasoned gamer or just starting out, owning an arcade machine is an excellent investment that will provide hours of entertainment and memories with family and friends. Keep reading to discover our top-ranked arcade machines.

1 My Arcade Retro Arcade Machine X. My Arcade Retro Arcade Machine X. View on Amazon 9.7 The My Arcade Retro Arcade Machine X is the ultimate mini arcade experience for anyone who loves retro gaming. With 300 built-in games, this portable arcade is perfect for gaming on the go. The 5.75 inch tall device is powered by AA batteries and features a 2.5 inch color display, illuminated buttons, speaker, and volume control. Whether you're a fan of classic arcade games or just looking for a fun way to pass the time, the My Arcade Retro Arcade Machine X has something for everyone. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros 300 retro style games, Portable and compact, Illuminated buttons and speaker Cons AA battery powered

2 My Arcade All Star Stadium Pico Player My Arcade All Star Stadium Pico Player View on Amazon 9.5 The My Arcade All Star Stadium Pico Player is a fully playable portable tiny arcade machine that comes loaded with 107 retro games. With a 2" screen and a green small design, this device is perfect for on-the-go gaming. The device is lightweight and easy to carry around. It is made of high-quality materials that ensure durability. The device is easy to use and provides an immersive gaming experience. It is perfect for anyone who loves retro gaming. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros 107 retro games included, fully playable arcade experience, portable and tiny Cons screen size is small

3 Golden Security Mini Arcade Game Machine (RHAC06) Blue Golden Security Mini Arcade Game Machine (RHAC06) Blue View on Amazon 9.2 The Golden Security Mini Arcade Game Machine is a portable device that offers 156 classic handheld games, perfect for both kids and adults. Its 2.8" eye-protected colorful screen and rechargeable battery make it ideal for on-the-go gaming. The machine is lightweight and easy to carry, making it a great option for travel. The games are easy to navigate and provide hours of entertainment. The device is made with high-quality materials and is built to last. With its retro design and vast game selection, the Golden Security Mini Arcade Game Machine is a must-have for any gaming enthusiast. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros 156 classic games included, Portable and handheld, Eye-protected colorful screen Cons Limited battery life

4 ININ Taito Egret II Mini Arcade Machine ININ Taito Egret II Mini Arcade Machine View on Amazon 9 The Taito Egret II Mini Limited Blue Edition is a must-have for retro gaming enthusiasts. With 40 pre-installed classic games, including Space Invaders and Bubble Bobble, this mini arcade machine offers hours of fun. Its compact size and sleek design make it a great addition to any gaming setup, while its easy-to-use controls and high-quality display ensure an authentic arcade experience. Whether you're reliving old memories or discovering classic games for the first time, the Taito Egret II Mini Limited Blue Edition is sure to impress. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros 40 pre-installed games, Limited Blue Edition, Mini Arcade Machine Cons No option to add games

5 Arcade 1Up Street Fighter II Champion Arcade Machine Arcade 1Up Street Fighter II Champion Arcade Machine View on Amazon 8.6 The Arcade 1Up Street Fighter II Champion Edition Arcade Machine is a perfect addition to any gamer's collection. This cabinet features the classic Street Fighter II game with a riser for a comfortable gaming experience. The joystick and buttons are designed to give you the authentic arcade feel. The cabinet is easy to assemble and the 17-inch color LCD screen provides vibrant graphics. This arcade machine is perfect for both casual and serious gamers and will provide hours of entertainment. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Classic arcade experience, Multiple games included, Easy to assemble Cons May require maintenance

6 Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Big Blue Cabinet. Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Big Blue Cabinet. View on Amazon 8.2 The Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Champion Edition Big Blue Cabinet Style Arcade Machine is a must-have for any gaming enthusiast. With 12 games included and WiFi capabilities, you can challenge your friends to epic battles without ever leaving your home. The coinless operation and light-up marquee add to the authentic arcade experience, and the included stool ensures comfort during extended gaming sessions. The cabinet is made with high-quality materials, and its size is perfect for any room in your home. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros 12 games included, WiFi connectivity, Light-up marquee Cons Large size may be inconvenient

7 ARCADE1UP Street Fighter II Legacy Edition with Riser ARCADE1UP Street Fighter II Legacy Edition with Riser View on Amazon 8 The ARCADE1UP Capcom Street Fighter II Champion Turbo Legacy Edition Arcade Game Machine with Riser, Red, Large is a perfect addition to any game room or man cave. This arcade game machine is designed with high-quality graphics and sound effects that bring the classic Street Fighter II game to life. The machine comes with a riser for comfortable gameplay and stands at almost 5 feet tall. It also features a joystick and buttons that are responsive and easy to use. This arcade game machine is perfect for both adults and kids and provides hours of fun gameplay. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Authentic arcade experience, Classic Street Fighter II game, Includes riser for standing play Cons Requires assembly

8 Arcade1Up NFL Blitz Legends Arcade Machine Arcade1Up NFL Blitz Legends Arcade Machine View on Amazon 7.8 The Arcade1Up NFL Blitz Legends Arcade Machine is the perfect addition to any game room or man cave. Standing at 5 feet tall and featuring a 4 player setup, this arcade machine offers endless hours of fun for you and your friends. With WiFi connectivity, you can even challenge other players online and see where you rank on the leaderboards. The light-up marquee adds an authentic touch to the classic NFL Blitz game. Don't miss out on the chance to own this full-size stand-up arcade machine. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros 4 player game, WiFi for online play, Light-up marquee Cons Requires assembly

9 Arcade1Up NBA JAM Shaq Edition Arcade Machine Arcade1Up NBA JAM Shaq Edition Arcade Machine View on Amazon 7.3 The Arcade1Up NBA JAM: SHAQ Edition Arcade Machine is the perfect addition to any game room or man cave. This arcade machine features the classic NBA JAM game, as well as other favorites like NBA Hangtime and NBA Showtime. The cabinet is adorned with the iconic Shaquille O'Neal, adding an extra level of excitement for basketball fans. With its high-quality build and authentic gameplay, this arcade machine provides hours of entertainment and nostalgia. Plus, its compact size makes it easy to fit in any space. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Classic NBA Jam gameplay, 2-player action, Official Shaq edition Cons Bulky size

FAQ

Q: What is an arcade machine?

A: An arcade machine is a coin-operated gaming machine that was popular in the 1980s and 1990s. It typically features a large screen and joystick or buttons for controlling characters in the game.

Q: Can I buy an arcade machine for home use?

A: Yes, there are many companies that sell arcade machines for home use. They come in a variety of sizes, from tabletop versions to full-sized machines, and can include multiple games or just one.

Q: What are some popular games on arcade machines?

A: Some popular games on arcade machines include Pac-Man, Space Invaders, Donkey Kong, and Street Fighter. However, there are many other classic and modern games available on arcade machines, depending on the specific machine and its software.

Conclusions

In conclusion, arcade machines continue to be a popular source of entertainment for individuals of all ages. Our team conducted thorough reviews of several models, considering factors such as game selection, build quality, and overall performance. Regardless of which model you choose, an arcade machine can provide hours of fun and nostalgia. We encourage readers to explore the options we've presented and choose the one that best fits their needs.