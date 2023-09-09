9 Best Selling Clue Board Game Characters for 2023

Our Top Picks

We've researched and tested several Clue Board Game Characters products and narrowed down the best options available on the market. These characters add an extra layer of intrigue to the already thrilling gameplay, making them a staple in board game collections worldwide. To select the best Clue Board Game Character, we considered their abilities, appearance, and overall popularity among players, as well as customer reviews. With expert insights and tips, readers can make an informed decision based on factors such as strategy, personality, and game objectives to enhance their overall gaming experience. Keep an eye out for our top-ranking products!

1 Hasbro Gaming Clue Game with Alexa Hasbro Gaming Clue Game with Alexa View on Amazon 9.9 The Hasbro Clue Game is a classic mystery board game that has been updated for the modern age. This Alexa-enabled game includes the Ghost of Mrs. White, offering new twists and turns for players to enjoy. Designed for kids ages 8 and up, this game is perfect for family game night or for playing with friends. The game is easy to set up and play, and offers hours of entertainment. With its high-quality materials and attention to detail, the Hasbro Clue Game is sure to be a hit with fans of all ages. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Alexa enabled, New, ghost character, Great for kids Cons Not as challenging

2 Hasbro Gaming Clue Escape The Midnight Hotel Board Game Hasbro Gaming Clue Escape The Midnight Hotel Board Game View on Amazon 9.6 Clue Escape: The Midnight Hotel Board Game is a perfect choice for those who love solving mysteries. This game is designed to be played by 1-6 players and takes about 90 minutes to complete. It is suitable for families with children aged 10 and above. The game involves solving a one-time mystery in an escape room setup. The game includes puzzles and clues that players need to solve to progress through the game. The game board and pieces are made of high-quality materials ensuring a long-lasting game. Overall, Clue Escape: The Midnight Hotel Board Game is a fun and exciting game that will keep you and your family engaged for hours. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Engaging gameplay, Challenging puzzles, Fun for the whole family Cons Not reusable

3 Hasbro Gaming Clue Junior Board Game Hasbro Gaming Clue Junior Board Game View on Amazon 9.2 The Hasbro Gaming Clue Junior Board Game is a classic mystery game that is perfect for children aged 5 and up. With the exciting theme of the Case of The Broken Toy, this game is sure to keep kids engaged and entertained for hours. It is designed for 2-6 players and comes with all the necessary game pieces, including a game board, character tokens, and clue cards. With simple gameplay and clear instructions, this board game is a great way to introduce children to the world of mystery-solving while also providing hours of fun. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Engaging mystery game, Easy to learn, Great for family game night Cons Limited replay value

4 USAOPOLY CLUE Scooby Doo Board Game USAOPOLY CLUE Scooby Doo Board Game View on Amazon 9 The CLUE: Scooby Doo! Board Game is the perfect addition to any Scooby-Doo fan's collection. Based on the popular cartoon, this classic Clue game features all of your favorite Scooby-Doo characters. Gather the gang and solve the mystery with this fun and engaging board game. The game is made with high-quality materials and is lightweight, making it easy to take with you on the go. This board game is a great way to spend quality time with family and friends while also testing your detective skills. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Official Scooby-Doo merchandise, Classic Clue game with Scooby-Doo twist, Fun for Scooby-Doo fans Cons Not suitable for non-Scooby-Doo fans

5 USAOPOLY Clue Friends Game USAOPOLY Clue Friends Game View on Amazon 8.5 USAOPOLY CLUE: Friends is a collectible Clue game that brings the beloved characters and iconic locations from the hit TV sitcom series to life. This officially-licensed Friends TV show game features a unique mystery to solve, with players trying to figure out who killed Dr. Black (aka Mr. Boddy) in Central Perk with a weapon from the show. The game is perfect for fans of the show who want to immerse themselves in the world of Friends, and it's a fun way to spend time with family and friends. With high-quality components and a unique gameplay experience, USAOPOLY CLUE: Friends is a must-have for any Friends fan. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Featuring Friends characters, Collectible Clue game, Officially-licensed merchandise Cons Some may not like Friends

6 Dragon Ball Z Clue Board Game. Dragon Ball Z Clue Board Game. View on Amazon 8.4 CLUE Dragon Ball Z is a collectible board game that features the iconic characters and locations from the popular anime show. This officially-licensed game is perfect for fans of the series, as it allows them to solve a mystery while immersing themselves in the world of Dragon Ball Z. The game includes familiar locations and characters, and the gameplay is both challenging and entertaining. With high-quality materials and attention to detail, CLUE Dragon Ball Z is a must-have for any fan of the series who loves board games. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Officially-licensed by Dragon Ball, Familiar locations and iconic characters, Collectible and unique Cons May not appeal to non-fans

7 USAOPOLY Clue IT Board Game USAOPOLY Clue IT Board Game View on Amazon 7.9 The Clue IT Board Game is an officially licensed IT merchandise that will surely delight fans of the 2017 drama/thriller. This themed classic Clue game comes with all the usual suspects, but with a twist. Players will have to solve the mystery of who kidnapped Mike Hanlon, where he was taken, and what was used to lure him into the clutches of Pennywise. The game is beautifully designed and will provide hours of fun for both casual and avid gamers alike. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Officially licensed IT merchandise, Themed classic Clue game, Based on popular 2017 drama/thriller Cons Not suitable for young children

8 Hasbro Clue Board Game Classic Mystery Hasbro Clue Board Game Classic Mystery View on Amazon 7.8 The Hasbro Clue Board Game is a classic mystery game that has been enjoyed by families for generations. Players use their detective skills to solve the mystery of who committed the murder, where it happened, and with what weapon. The game is easy to learn but challenging to master, making it a great choice for both kids and adults. With its high-quality game pieces and board, the Hasbro Clue Board Game is sure to provide hours of fun and entertainment for all who play it. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Classic mystery game, Fun for all ages, Engaging gameplay Cons Requires at least 3 players

9 USAOPOLY Clue Rick and Morty Board Game USAOPOLY Clue Rick and Morty Board Game View on Amazon 7.5 The USAOPOLY CLUE: Rick and Morty board game is the perfect addition to any Rick & Morty fan's collection. Featuring characters from the popular Adult Swim TV show, this collectible Clue game offers a fun and interactive way to solve a mystery. The game includes six custom sculpted character movers and six custom weapons, all with a Rick & Morty twist. With its unique theme and high-quality components, this game is sure to provide hours of entertainment for both casual and hardcore fans alike. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Collectible for fans, Features Rick & Morty characters, Fun twist on classic game Cons May not appeal to non-fans

FAQ

Q: Who are the characters in the Clue board game?

A: The Clue board game features six main characters: Miss Scarlett, Colonel Mustard, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Professor Plum.

Q: Are there any expansions or variations of the Clue board game with additional characters?

A: Yes, there have been various versions of the Clue board game over the years that include additional characters, such as "The Simpsons Clue" and "Clue: Harry Potter Edition."

Q: Do the characters in the Clue board game have any special abilities or advantages?

A: No, all of the characters in the Clue board game are equal and do not have any special abilities or advantages. The game is based purely on strategy and deduction.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and analysis, we have found that the Clue Board Game Characters category offers a diverse range of options for players of all ages and interests. From classic versions featuring beloved characters like Scooby-Doo and Rick and Morty, to unique variations like Dragon Ball Z, there is no shortage of exciting options to choose from. Whether you're looking for a fun party game or a classic board game to enjoy with friends and family, these Clue Board Game Characters products offer endless possibilities for hours of entertainment. So why not gather the gang and solve the mystery?