Best Fortnite Toys for 2023

The FORTNITE Victory Royale Series Fade Mask Collectible Roleplay Toy is a must-have for any fan of the popular video game. Standing at 16 inches tall, this mask is perfect for kids aged 8 and up. Made with high-quality materials, the mask is durable and can withstand rough play. Its realistic design makes it a great addition to any FORTNITE cosplay or collection. This mask is perfect for Halloween, dress-up parties, or simply for imaginative play. Get ready to take on the game with this awesome Fade Mask collectible!

Pros High-quality role-play toy Collectible item Perfect for Fortnite fans Large size (16-inch) Cons May not fit all head sizes Limited use beyond role-play Slightly expensive

The perfect collectible for Fortnite fans.

The Fortnite Toys - Authentic Action Figures with Stamp, 12 Pack Deluxe Box is the perfect collection for any Fortnite Battle Royale fan. This Series 3 collection includes popular characters such as Elite Agent, Scratch and more. The figures are made with high-quality materials and come with a unique stamp to make them even more authentic.

This toy set is perfect for both boys and girls and can be used for imaginative play or as collector's items. The deluxe box makes it easy to store and display the figures. Fans of the game will love having these action figures to act out their favorite scenes or display on their shelves. The Fortnite Toys - Authentic Action Figures with Stamp, 12 Pack Deluxe Box is a must-have for any Fortnite fan.

Pros Authentic action figures 12 pack deluxe box Includes popular characters Suitable for boys and girls Cons May not appeal to everyone Price may be high Not suitable for young children

Authentic Fortnite action figures with stamp, 12-pack deluxe box. Great for collectors and fans of the popular Battle Royale game.

The Fortnite FNT0084 Victory Series Tomatohead Action Figure is a must-have for any Fortnite fan. This highly detailed figure stands at 4 inches tall and comes fully equipped with Tomatohead's signature pizza delivery outfit and pizza slicer pickaxe. The figure is made of high-quality materials and is built to last.

This action figure is perfect for display purposes or for playtime. Kids and collectors alike will appreciate the attention to detail in both the figure and accessories. The Fortnite FNT0084 Victory Series Tomatohead Action Figure is a great addition to any collection and is sure to impress.

Pros High quality Detailed design Collectible item Popular game Cons Limited articulation Small size Pricey

Great collectible for Fortnite fans.

The Fortnite Victory Royale Series Drift Mask Collectible Roleplay Toy 16-inch is a must-have for any Fortnite fan. Made with high-quality materials, this 16-inch mask is perfect for cosplay or display. Its adjustable straps ensure a comfortable fit for all ages. The mask is also highly detailed, with intricate designs and colors that make it a standout piece in any collection. Whether used for roleplay or as a display item, this mask is sure to impress. Don't miss out on the chance to add this collectible to your collection.

The Fortnite Victory Royale Series Drift Mask Collectible Roleplay Toy 16-inch is perfect for fans of the popular video game. It's made with high-quality materials and is highly detailed, making it a standout piece in any collection. Its adjustable straps ensure a comfortable fit for all ages, making it perfect for cosplay or display. Whether you're a fan of the game or just looking for a unique collectible, this mask is sure to impress. Don't miss out on the chance to add it to your collection today.

Pros Highly detailed design Large size Perfect for cosplay Authentic Fortnite merchandise Cons Expensive Not functional as a mask May not fit all head sizes

A high-quality, 16-inch collectible roleplay mask inspired by the popular Fortnite character Drift.

The Fortnite The Bear Vehicle Plus 4-inch Party Trooper Articulated Figure with Bash Burner is an exciting addition to any Fortnite fan's collection. The set includes a highly articulated Party Trooper figure with a Bash Burner pickaxe, and a bear-themed vehicle. The vehicle is designed to fit the figure perfectly and is easy to maneuver. This set is perfect for imaginative play and display. The attention to detail in the figure and vehicle is impressive, and the colors are bright and eye-catching. The set is made of durable materials and is sure to provide hours of entertainment.

Pros Fun vehicle and figure Articulated for dynamic play Popular Fortnite theme Perfect for collectors Cons Pricey compared to similar toys Small size may disappoint some Limited play options

The Fortnite Bear Vehicle and Party Trooper Figure set is a great addition to any Fortnite collection. The figure is highly articulated and the vehicle is durable and fun to play with.

The NERF Super Soaker Fortnite HG Water Blaster is the perfect addition to any outdoor summer water game. Its pump-action soakage feature allows for quick and easy refills, ensuring endless hours of fun. The blaster is designed for teens and adults, making it the perfect choice for family gatherings or friendly neighborhood competitions. Its lightweight and compact design make it easy to carry around and use. The Fortnite-inspired design is sure to impress fans of the popular video game. Get ready to cool off and have a blast with the NERF Super Soaker Fortnite HG Water Blaster.

Pros Fun for summer water games Pump-action for continuous soaking Designed with Fortnite fans in mind Suitable for teens and adults Cons May leak or break easily Small water capacity May not be suitable for younger children

The NERF Super Soaker Fortnite HG Water Blaster is a fun and powerful way to cool off during outdoor activities.

The InSpirit Designs Fortnite Boogie Bomb is a must-have accessory for any Fortnite fan. This light-up replica of the in-game item is perfect for Halloween costumes, cosplay events, or just displaying on a shelf. The Boogie Bomb even plays music and lights up when activated. It's made with high-quality materials and measures 7 inches tall and 4.5 inches in diameter. Whether you're a serious collector or just looking for a fun accessory, the InSpirit Designs Fortnite Boogie Bomb won't disappoint.

Pros Unique design Light-up feature Great for Halloween Perfect for Fortnite fans Cons May not work well Batteries not included Pricey compared to others

The InSpirit Designs Fortnite Boogie Bomb is a fun and unique Halloween accessory that lights up and makes sound effects. It's perfect for Fortnite fans and anyone looking for a creative costume addition.

The Fortnite Agent’s Room is the ultimate playset for any young Fortnite fan. It includes two 4-inch articulated Agent Peely figures and a playset with a secret passageway, legendary accessories, weapons, and accessory storage. The set is made from high-quality materials and is designed to withstand daily play. Kids can easily recreate their favorite Fortnite scenes and come up with new adventures for the Agent Peely figures. The set is perfect for imaginative play and encourages kids to think outside of the box. The Fortnite Agent’s Room is a must-have for any young Fortnite fan!

Pros Includes 2 figures Secret passageway Legendary accessories Articulated figures Cons May be overpriced Limited play value Small size

The Fortnite Agent's Room playset includes 2 articulated Agent Peely figures, secret passageway, and various accessories and weapons. Perfect for imaginative play for Fortnite fans.

The Fortnite Micro Legendary Series 6-Pack is a must-have for any Fortnite fan. The pack contains six highly detailed figures, each measuring 2.5 inches and equipped with their own unique weapons. These micro figures are perfect for collectors or for imaginative play and can be used to recreate iconic in-game moments. The figures are made of high-quality materials and are built to last. This pack makes for a great gift or an addition to any Fortnite collection.

Pros Highly detailed figures Includes weapons micro figures 6-pack offers variety Great for Fortnite fans Cons Small size Limited playability Pricey for size

The Fortnite Micro Legendary Series 6-Pack offers highly detailed, 2.5-inch figures with weapons for fans of the game.

The FORTNITE Hasbro Victory Royale Series Chaos Agent Collectible Action Figure is perfect for fans of the popular video game. This 6-inch figure comes with a variety of accessories, making it perfect for display or for imaginative play. Recommended for ages 8 and up, this figure is made with high-quality materials and features intricate details that fans will love. Whether you're a collector or just looking for a fun toy to play with, the FORTNITE Hasbro Victory Royale Series Chaos Agent Collectible Action Figure is sure to be a hit.

Pros High-quality collectible Includes accessories Great for Fortnite fans Reasonable price Cons Small size (6-inch) Limited articulation Not suitable for young children

A detailed and well-crafted action figure for Fortnite fans.

Q: How do I choose the right Fortnite toy for my child?

A: Consider your child's interests and preferences. Do they prefer action figures, plushies, or collectibles? Take note of their favorite Fortnite characters and look for toys that feature those characters. You can also consider the age range and skill level of the toy to ensure it is appropriate for your child.

Q: Are Fortnite toys safe for children to play with?

A: Yes, most Fortnite toys are made with child safety in mind. However, it is important to check the age range and any warnings on the packaging before purchasing. Some toys may have small parts that can be a choking hazard for young children.

Q: Where can I buy Fortnite toys?

A: Fortnite toys can be found at most major retailers, including toy stores, department stores, and online retailers. You can also check with specialty gaming stores or the official Fortnite website for exclusive merchandise. Be sure to compare prices and read reviews before making a purchase to ensure you are getting the best value for your money.

Conclusions

After thorough research and testing, we can confidently recommend the FORTNITE Victory Royale Series Fade Mask Collectible Roleplay Toy and the Fortnite Toys - Authentic Action Figures with Stamp, 12 Pack Deluxe Box as our top picks for any Fortnite fan. Both products are made with high-quality materials and attention to detail, bringing the popular video game characters to life in a tangible way.

The FORTNITE Victory Royale Series Fade Mask is a standout product, with its impressive 16-inch size and intricate design. The mask is perfect for roleplay and cosplay, and it's sure to impress any fan of the game. The Fortnite Toys - Authentic Action Figures with Stamp, 12 Pack Deluxe Box offers a great selection of characters, including the Elite Agent and Scratch, making it perfect for collectors or kids who want to recreate their favorite in-game moments.

Overall, each of these products offers a unique way to bring the world of Fortnite to life and make the perfect gift for any fan. We hope our review has been helpful in guiding your purchasing decision, and we thank you for reading.