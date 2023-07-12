We've researched and tested a variety of little people toys to help you find the perfect one for your child's development. These toys come in different shapes and sizes, each having unique benefits that aid in your child's growth and enjoyment. When selecting a toy, consider age appropriateness, durability, educational value, safety, and customer reviews. Little people toys offer many advantages, such as improving motor skills, hand-eye coordination, problem-solving abilities, and social skills. However, there are some challenges to finding the right toy, such as choosing one that is not too advanced or simple and ensuring it's safe for your child. Our expert insights and tips can help you choose the best little people toy that will entertain, educate, and aid your child's development for years to come.

Our Top Picks

Best Little People Toys for 2023

The Little People Barbie Toy Car Beach Cruiser is the perfect pretend play toy for toddlers aged 18+ months. With music sounds and 2 figures included, children can have endless fun driving around in their own Barbie car. The bright colors and cute design are sure to appeal to young children, and the sturdy construction ensures it can withstand rough play. The car is also great for developing fine motor skills and imaginative play. Parents will love the easy-to-clean surface and the fact that it doesn't require any batteries. Overall, the Little People Barbie Toy Car Beach Cruiser is a fun and engaging toy that kids will love.

Pros Fun music and sounds Includes 2 figures Encourages pretend play Suitable for young children Cons Limited age range May have limited use May require batteries

This Little People Barbie Beach Cruiser is a fun toy for toddlers with music and figures included.

The Fisher-Price Little People Barbie Toddler Toys Figure 6 Pack is perfect for preschool pretend play, suitable for children aged 18 months and up. The pack contains six figures, each measuring around 2.5 inches tall, featuring Barbie and her friends. These toys are made with high-quality materials and designed to be durable, making them ideal for little hands. The figures are easy to grasp and have no small parts, ensuring safe playtime for toddlers.

These toddler toys are not only fun to play with but also promote imaginative play and social skills development. Children can create their own stories and scenarios with Barbie and her friends, improving their creativity and communication skills. The Fisher-Price Little People Barbie Toddler Toys Figure 6 Pack is an excellent addition to any preschool playtime collection, providing hours of entertainment and educational value.

Pros Durable and well-made Great for imaginative play Includes popular Barbie characters Safe for young children Cons Limited age range May not appeal to boys Small size may be lost easily

This 6-pack of Little People Barbie figures is perfect for preschool pretend play and encourages imaginative play and social skills development.

The Fisher-Price Little People Musical Toddler Toy Travel Together Airplane is perfect for children aged 1+ years who love to play with toys that make sounds and have lights. The toy includes 2 figures and has a blue color. The airplane is lightweight and easy to carry, making it perfect for travel. The toy has a number of features, including buttons that play songs, phrases, and sounds, as well as realistic airplane engine sounds. The figures can be placed in the seats and the toy also has a storage compartment for other toys.

Pros Musical and interactive Comes with 2 figures Encourages imaginative play Easy to carry around Cons Batteries not included Limited seating for figures May be too loud for some

Interactive airplane toy with lights, sounds, and figures.

The Fisher-Price Little People Toddler Toys Disney Princess Moana & Maui’s Canoe Sail Boat is a perfect toy for toddlers aged 18+ months. The set includes 2 figures of Moana and Maui and a sailboat complete with a sail and oar. The toy is made of high-quality materials and is incredibly durable. Its size is perfect for little hands to hold and play with. The Moana & Maui’s Canoe Sail Boat is great for imaginative play and helps develop hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills. It is an excellent gift for toddlers who love to play with toys and explore the world around them.

Pros Disney Princess themed Encourages imaginative play Includes two figures Suitable for toddlers Cons Limited age range Not interactive Plastic material

Perfect for young Disney Princess fans!

The Fisher-Price Little People Toddler Toys Disney Encanto Figure Pack is perfect for little ones who love to engage in imaginative play. This set includes 7 characters from the popular Disney movie, Encanto, that your child will love to play with. Made for children ages 18+ months, these figures are the perfect size for little hands to hold and play with. The bright colors and fun designs of each character will capture your child's attention and spark their creativity. These figures are also durable and made to withstand the wear and tear of toddler play.

Pros Includes 7 Disney characters Encourages imaginative play Suitable for toddlers 18+ Made by trusted brand Cons Limited age range Characters may not be recognizable to all children May not have lasting appeal

This figure pack is perfect for Encanto fans and encourages imaginative play for toddlers.

The Fisher-Price Little People Toddler Playset is a perfect educational toy for children aged 1 year and up. This playset includes a smart stages plus toy car and ramp that will keep your child engaged for hours. The garage is designed to light up and teach your child numbers, colors, and shapes. The toy car and ramp allow for fun and exciting playtime while also promoting motor skills development. This playset is made with high-quality materials and is built to last. The simplified packaging makes it easy to transport and store. Overall, the Fisher-Price Little People Toddler Playset is an excellent choice for parents looking for an educational and fun toy for their little ones.

Pros Interactive learning Light-up features Age-appropriate Easy to assemble Cons Limited accessories Small size Batteries not included

Great interactive toy for little ones to learn and play with. Simplified packaging makes it easy to open and use. Recommended for ages 1+.

The Little People Musical Toddler Toy Serve It Up Food Truck Vehicle is a delightful playset for children aged 1+ years. The set comes with two figures and a food truck vehicle that plays music and sounds. Children can engage in imaginative play by serving up delicious treats and snacks from the truck. The set is made of high-quality materials and is lightweight, making it easy for little hands to carry and play with. This toy provides hours of entertainment and is perfect for encouraging creativity and social skills.

Pros Musical Encourages pretend play Comes with 2 figures Suitable for ages 1+ Cons May be too simple Limited play options Not very durable

The Little People Musical Toddler Toy Serve It Up Food Truck is a fun and interactive way for children to engage in imaginative play and develop their motor skills.

The Little People Toddler Playset Around the Neighborhood Vehicle Pack is perfect for little ones aged 1 year and up. This 5-pack includes 5 toy cars and trucks, as well as 5 figures to drive them around. With bright colors and friendly faces, these toys are sure to capture your child's imagination. The vehicles are just the right size for little hands to grasp and push, encouraging fine motor skills. This playset can be used for imaginative play, teaching about community helpers, and developing social skills through role-playing. The Little People Toddler Playset Around the Neighborhood Vehicle Pack is an Amazon exclusive that is sure to provide hours of fun for your little one.

Pros Variety of toys Includes figures Good for imaginative play Durable materials Cons May not be educational Limited age range May not appeal to all

This Little People playset includes five toy cars and trucks and five figures, providing endless imaginative play for children ages 1 and up.

The Fisher-Price Little People Toddler Toy Train Choo-Choo Zoo is a delightful toy that is perfect for little ones who love animals and music. This toy train comes with 3 figures and plays sounds and music when the train is pushed along. It is made for children aged 1 year and above and is durable enough to withstand rough play. The train is compact and lightweight, making it easy to store and transport.

Children will love pretending to be the conductor of the Choo-Choo Zoo train and will have fun with the animal figures that come with the toy. The train encourages imaginative play and helps children develop their fine motor skills. The sounds and music add an extra level of excitement to playtime. The Fisher-Price Little People Toddler Toy Train Choo-Choo Zoo is a great gift for any child who loves animals and music.

Pros Fun music and sounds Includes 3 figures Encourages pretend play Suitable for young toddlers Cons Some parts may break easily Train doesn't move on its own Limited play options

Fun and educational toy train with music and figures for toddlers.

The Little People Toddler Construction Toy is perfect for children aged 1+ years who love to build and play. The dump truck comes with 3 pieces and plays music and sounds to add to the fun. The durable construction ensures that it can withstand even the toughest playtime. This toy is great for encouraging children to work together and develop their motor skills. Its compact size makes it easy to store and transport. Let your little ones enjoy hours of imaginative play with this fun and engaging toy.

Pros Interactive music and sounds Promotes teamwork and cooperation Easy for toddlers to handle Durable construction Cons Limited number of pieces May not appeal to all children Music may be annoying for adults

The Little People Toddler Construction Toy Work Together Dump Truck is a fun and interactive toy that promotes teamwork and musical play for children aged 1 year and older.

FAQ

Q: How do I choose the right little people toys for my child?

A: Consider your child's age and interests when choosing little people toys. For younger children, look for toys with simple designs and large, easy-to-grasp pieces. For older children, consider toys with more complex designs and smaller pieces. Look for toys that encourage imaginative play, such as playsets with different themes like a farm or a city.

Q: Are little people toys safe for young children?

A: Yes, little people toys are generally safe for young children. However, it's important to choose age-appropriate toys and supervise playtime to prevent choking hazards. Look for toys that have been tested and certified as safe by a reputable organization like the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Q: Can little people toys help with my child's development?

A: Yes, little people toys can help with your child's development by promoting imaginative play, hand-eye coordination, and fine motor skills. Playsets with different themes can also help with language development and social skills as children learn to communicate and interact with others. Look for toys that encourage problem-solving and creativity, such as building sets or playsets with multiple pieces.

Conclusions

After thorough research and testing, we highly recommend the Little People Barbie Toy Car Beach Cruiser and the Fisher-Price Little People Musical Toddler Toy Travel Together Airplane. Both toys are perfect for kids aged 18+ months, providing hours of imaginative play with their fun sounds and figures. The Beach Cruiser is perfect for beach-themed adventures, while the Travel Together Airplane is perfect for little ones who love to explore new places.

Overall, the Little People line of toys from Fisher-Price is a great investment for parents looking for toys that foster imaginative play and learning. We encourage readers to do their own research and find the perfect Little People toy for their child. Thank you for reading and happy shopping!