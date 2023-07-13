Looking for the perfect Mario Toy for yourself or a loved one? With so many options available, it can be challenging to find the right one. From plushies to action figures to board games, there's something for everyone in this category. However, it's crucial to consider the quality, age range, and interests of the person you're buying for. Customer reviews can also be a valuable resource in making an informed decision. Ultimately, the right Mario Toy can bring joy and nostalgia to your life and offer hours of entertainment.

Our Top Products

Best Mario Toys for 2023

The 6pcs/Set Super Mario Figures Children’s Toy is a must-have for any fan of the beloved video game franchise. This set includes Mario, Luigi, and Yoshi figurines, as well as Mario Bros action figures. Made from durable PVC material, these toys are perfect for children to play with and display. The size of each figure is just right for small hands to grip and maneuver during playtime. These figures are perfect for imaginative play, collecting, and make great additions to any Super Mario-themed room.

These Super Mario figures can be used for a variety of purposes, such as cake toppers, party favors, and decorations. They also serve as a great way to introduce children to the world of Super Mario and encourage imaginative play. These toys are not only fun, but also help develop fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination. Overall, the 6pcs/Set Super Mario Figures Children’s Toy is the perfect gift for any Super Mario fan, young or old.

Pros High-quality PVC material, Realistic details, Complete set for collection, Suitable for children's play Cons May have small parts, Not suitable for very young children, Some figures may be fragile

A set of 6 Super Mario PVC toy figures, including Mario, Luigi, and Yoshi. Great for collectors or as a children's toy.

The 6 Packs Mario Toys Bros Super Mary Princess, Turtle, Mushroom, Orangutan, Action Figures are perfect for collectors and fans of the iconic video game. The set includes six pieces, each measuring two inches in size. The figures are made with high-quality materials, ensuring durability and longevity. The attention to detail of each figure is impressive, making them a great addition to any collection. The figures can also be used for imaginative play or as desk decorations. Fans of all ages will love this set, making it a great gift for any occasion.

Pros Affordable price, Includes popular characters, Good for collectors, Compact size for display Cons Some figures may be low quality, Limited articulation, Small size may be difficult for young children

A set of 6 small Mario character action figures, great for collectors or kids. Quality is not the best but good for the price.

Get ready to race through the Jungle Kingdom with the Hot Wheels Super Mario Bros. Movie Track Set. Inspired by the film, this playset features an exciting raceway and comes with a Mario die-cast toy car. Perfect for kids and collectors alike, this set offers endless hours of racing fun. The track is easy to assemble and the colorful design adds to the excitement. The set is also compatible with other Hot Wheels tracks, so you can expand your racing adventures. Don't miss out on this exciting addition to your Hot Wheels collection.

Pros Fun Mario-inspired design, Includes die-cast car, Multiple race tracks, Encourages imaginative play Cons Not compatible with all Hot Wheels tracks, Assembly required, Track may come apart easily

A fun track set inspired by the Super Mario Bros. movie, complete with a Mario die-cast car. Great for kids and collectors alike.

The 18PCS Mario Characters are cute and durable mini toys that are perfect for kids who are fans of the Super Mario franchise. These figures include Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and various other characters that are popular in the Mario universe. They are also great for cake decoration and party supplies. The figures are made of high-quality materials and are perfect for display or play. Measuring at approximately 1.6 inches tall, they are small enough to fit in your child's pocket and take anywhere. These mini toys are a great gift for any young Super Mario fan.

Pros 18 characters included, Durable and high-quality, Great for party decorations, Loved by Mario fans Cons Some characters may be small, Paint job could be better, Not suitable for very young children

Great set of Mario characters for fans and collectors.

The LERECA 6 Pcs Set Mario Toys Bros Super Mary Princess is a must-have for any fan of the classic video game franchise. This set includes six beloved characters, including Mario, Princess, Turtle, Mushroom, Orangutan, and more. Each figure is 2 inches tall and made with high-quality materials for durability. These action figures are perfect for collectors or for kids to play with. They also make great decorations for a gaming-themed room. Whether you're a die-hard fan or just looking for a fun toy, the LERECA set is sure to please.

Pros 6 pieces, cute designs, affordable, popular characters Cons small size, some parts detachable, limited use

Affordable set of Mario action figures for collectors or kids.

The 3pcs/Set Super Mario Figures Children’s Toy is perfect for any young fan of the popular video game franchise. This set includes Mario and Luigi figurines as well as a Yoshi and Mario Bros action figure. Made from durable PVC material, these toys are built to last. The attention to detail in the design makes them look just like the characters from the game. These figures are great for imaginative play or displaying on a shelf. With their compact size, they are easy to take on the go. Get ready for hours of fun with these Super Mario figures.

Pros Good for kids, Colorful figures, Affordable price, High-quality PVC material Cons Small in size, Limited characters, Not suitable for younger children

Great toy set for Super Mario fans, good quality.

The LEGO Super Mario Adventures Starter Course Set 71360 is the perfect birthday gift for Super Mario Bros. fans and kids 6 plus years old. This buildable toy game features an interactive Mario figure and Bowser Jr. for endless hours of imaginative play. The set includes multiple obstacles and challenges to overcome, encouraging problem-solving skills and creativity. The set is made of high-quality materials and is built to last. With endless possibilities and hours of fun, the LEGO Super Mario Adventures Starter Course Set 71360 is a must-have for any Super Mario fan or kid who loves interactive games.

Pros Interactive figure, Creative building experience, Great for Mario fans, High-quality LEGO pieces Cons Expensive, Limited playability, Requires batteries

Great interactive LEGO set for Super Mario fans!

The LEGO Super Mario Conkdor's Noggin Bopper Expansion Set 71414 is a fun and interactive toy that kids aged 6 and above will love. This buildable toy can be combined with the Mario, Luigi or Peach Starter Course to create a more challenging and entertaining experience. The set includes a buildable Conkdor with flapping wings, a Lava Bubble and a Time Block. The Conkdor's head can be bopped to make it lose coins while the Lava Bubble can be defeated to gain more points.

This expansion set is made from high-quality materials and is compatible with other LEGO Super Mario sets. With its vibrant colors and exciting features, the LEGO Super Mario Conkdor's Noggin Bopper Expansion Set 71414 is a great gift idea for kids who love building and playing with toys.

Pros Buildable toy for creativity, Can combine with starter course, Engaging for kids 6+, LEGO and Mario fans love it Cons May require additional sets, Price may be high, Not suitable for very young kids

Add fun challenges to LEGO Super Mario games

The Yayafofco 6PCS Anime Mario Bros Mini Action Figure set is a must-have for any fan of the iconic video game franchise. The set includes mini figures of popular characters such as Luigi, Wario, and even a Goomba. These small figures are perfect for collectors or for children to play with. The building block set adds an extra element of fun, allowing for imaginative creations and scenes to be built.

Each figure is made with high-quality materials and attention to detail, making them a great addition to any display or toy collection. The compact size also makes them easy to take on the go for portable play. Overall, this set is a great value for the price and is sure to bring joy to any Mario Bros fan.

Pros 6 figures included, Fun for Mario fans, Good price, Good quality Cons Small size, Few accessories, Paint may chip

Affordable Mario Bros mini figures set with Goomba

Epoch Games Super Mario Piranha Plant Escape! is a tabletop action game designed to provide endless fun for children aged 4 and above. The game comes with two collectible Super Mario action figures and features a challenging obstacle course that players have to navigate through. The game is made of high-quality materials and is easy to set up and play. With its colorful design and engaging gameplay, the Super Mario Piranha Plant Escape! game is perfect for kids who love Super Mario and action-packed games.

Pros Fun tabletop game, Includes 2 collectible figures, Suitable for ages 4+, Based on popular Super Mario franchise Cons May be too simple for older players, Limited replay value, Figures may not be high quality

Epoch Games Super Mario Piranha Plant Escape! is a fun tabletop game with collectible figures suitable for ages 4+.

FAQ

Q: How do I choose the right Mario toy?

A: When choosing the right Mario toy, consider the age and interests of the person who will be playing with it. For younger children, plush toys or action figures may be more appropriate, while older kids and adults may prefer collectible figures or video game accessories. Also, consider the quality and durability of the toy, as well as any additional features or accessories that may come with it.

Q: Where can I find authentic Mario toys?

A: Authentic Mario toys can be found at a variety of retailers, including toy stores, department stores, and online retailers. Look for products from reputable brands and sellers, and read reviews and product descriptions to ensure that you are getting an authentic and high-quality product.

Q: What are some popular Mario toys?

A: Some popular Mario toys include plush toys, action figures, collectible figures, and video game accessories. Some specific examples include the Super Mario Bros. plush toys, the Nintendo Amiibo figures, and the Mario Kart remote control cars. Ultimately, the best Mario toy for you will depend on your interests and preferences, as well as your budget and intended use.

Conclusions

After thorough research and analysis, we highly recommend the 6pcs/Set Super Mario Figures Children’s Toy and the 6 Packs Mario Toys Bros Super Mary Princess, Turtle, Mushroom, Orangutan, Action Figures as our top picks for Mario toy enthusiasts. These figures are made with high-quality PVC material and are perfect for children and adults alike. The attention to detail in each figure is impressive, making them an excellent addition to any collection.

In conclusion, no matter which Mario toy you choose, we are confident that you will be satisfied with your purchase. Whether you are a collector or looking for a fun gift for a child, these toys provide excellent quality and entertainment value. We encourage you to further research and find the perfect Mario toy for you or your loved ones. Thank you for reading, and happy shopping!