My Little Pony toys are a popular choice for children and collectors alike. Choosing the right toy is crucial to providing hours of entertainment and inspiring creativity. We've researched and tested numerous My Little Pony toys, assessing criteria such as durability, quality, and popularity. By analyzing customer reviews, we've compiled a list of the best My Little Pony toys available. With so many options on the market, our expert insights and tips can help you make an informed decision. Check out our top-ranking products to find the perfect My Little Pony toy for your child's collection.

Best My Little Pony Toys for 2023

The My Little Pony Toys Meet The Mane 6 Ponies Collection is a must-have for any young fan of the popular TV show. This Amazon exclusive set features the six main pony characters in one convenient package, making it easy to collect them all. The toys are made with high-quality materials and come in frustration-free packaging, so parents can enjoy a stress-free unboxing experience. Kids will love playing with their favorite ponies and recreating scenes from the show, making this set a great gift for birthdays or holidays.

This collection is perfect for young girls who love My Little Pony and want to add to their toy collection. The ponies are a great size for small hands and are made with durable materials that can withstand rough play. The set includes Twilight Sparkle, Pinkie Pie, Rainbow Dash, Rarity, Fluttershy, and Applejack, so kids can recreate their favorite moments from the show or come up with their own stories. The frustration-free packaging makes it easy to open and get started with playtime right away. Overall, the My Little Pony Toys Meet The Mane 6 Ponies Collection is a great investment for parents and a fun addition to any child's toy collection.

Pros Complete Mane 6 collection, Adorable and colorful design, Frustration-free packaging, Great for imaginative play Cons Some ponies may have flaws, May not be durable enough, Expensive compared to other sets

The My Little Pony Toys Misty Brightdawn Style of The Day is a 5-inch hair styling doll that is perfect for 5-year-old girls and boys who love My Little Pony. This toy encourages children to be creative and imaginative by allowing them to style the doll's colorful and long hair. The doll comes with accessories such as a hairbrush, hair clips, and hair extensions, providing endless possibilities for styling. Made with high-quality materials, this toy is durable and long-lasting, making it a great investment for parents. Overall, the My Little Pony Toys Misty Brightdawn Style of The Day is a fun and engaging toy that is sure to bring joy to any child who loves My Little Pony.

Pros Cute design, Hair styling fun, Good for imaginative play, Durable construction Cons Pricey, Limited appeal beyond MLP fans, Small size

The My Little Pony Playset Mini World Magic Mare Stream is a perfect gift for children aged 5 and up. The buildable trailer camper van is a magical world where kids can play and create their own adventures. The set includes mini toys that are perfect for small hands to manipulate and play with. The vibrant colors and cute designs of the toys will inspire imaginative play for hours on end. The product is durable, made of high-quality materials, and easy to assemble. This playset is perfect for children who love My Little Pony and want to have fun with their favorite characters.

Pros Interactive mini world, Buildable camper van, Suitable for both genders, Encourages imaginative play Cons Limited age range (5+), Small size may be lost easily, May not appeal to all interests

The My Little Pony Make Your Mark Sunny Starscout Ribbon Hairstyles toy is a fun and engaging toy for 5-year-old girls and boys. This 6-inch orange pony toy comes with hair styling accessories that allow kids to create unique and colorful hairstyles for the pony. The toy is made with high-quality materials and is durable enough to withstand the wear and tear of playtime.

Kids can use their creativity to style the pony's hair in various ways, making it a great toy for imaginative play. The pony's bright orange color and colorful accessories are eye-catching and appealing to young children. This toy is perfect for kids who love My Little Pony and enjoy playing with dolls and accessories.

Overall, the My Little Pony Make Your Mark Sunny Starscout Ribbon Hairstyles toy is a great addition to any child's toy collection. It encourages creativity, imaginative play, and is made with high-quality materials that ensure durability.

Pros Hair styling accessories included, Suitable for both girls and boys, Encourages creativity and imagination, 6-inch size perfect for little hands Cons May not be durable, Price may be high, Not suitable for younger children

The My Little Pony: A New Generation Movie Royal Gala Collection Toy for Kids is a must-have for any young fan of the franchise. With 9 pony figures and 13 accessories, this set offers a plethora of imaginative play options for kids. The figures are made from high-quality materials and are beautifully designed, making them perfect for display as well. This Amazon exclusive set also includes a poster featuring the beloved characters. The Royal Gala Collection Toy is perfect for imaginative play, collecting, or as a gift for any young My Little Pony fan.

Pros 9 pony figures, 13 accessories included, poster included, Amazon exclusive Cons Pricey, Not suitable for very young kids, Some accessories may be small

The My Little Pony Make Your Mark Musical Mane Melody is a delightful toy that your child will love. This interactive toy features 3 Hoof to Heart figures that light up and make sounds. The toy is perfect for children aged 5 and up and is designed to help them develop their creativity and imagination. Your child can play with the My Little Pony Make Your Mark Musical Mane Melody for hours on end, creating magical stories and adventures for their favorite ponies. This is a great gift for any child who loves My Little Pony.

Pros Musical feature with lights, Interactive playsets with figures, Suitable for both girls and boys, Encourages imaginative play Cons May not appeal to all ages, Some customers reported durability issues, Batteries not included

The Tara Toy - My Little Pony Glitter Sparkle Activity Set is a must-have for any My Little Pony fan. This activity set comes with everything needed to create sparkling and glittery art pieces, including stickers, gems, and glitter glue. Kids can use their creativity to design and decorate their favorite My Little Pony characters with ease. The set is perfect for keeping kids entertained at home or on-the-go, and it makes a great gift for any occasion. With its high-quality materials and easy-to-use design, the Tara Toy - My Little Pony Glitter Sparkle Activity Set is a fun and engaging way for kids to express their creativity.

Pros Affordable price, Fun activity set, Includes stickers and gems, Features favorite characters Cons Limited age range, Glitter may be messy, Some pieces are small

The My Little Pony Playset Sunny Starscout Smoothie Truck Set is a delightful toy for children aged 5 and above. This set includes a cute hoof-to-heart pony doll and a fun smoothie truck that will provide hours of imaginative play. The smoothie truck is made from high-quality materials and is designed to be durable and long-lasting. The set is perfect for children who love to play with dolls and enjoy imaginative play. It is also a great gift idea for any child who loves My Little Pony. The set is easy to assemble and is sure to provide hours of fun and entertainment for your child.

Pros Cute and colorful design, Includes a Hoof to Heart Pony Doll, Encourages imaginative play, Suitable for both girls and boys Cons May not be durable, Some pieces may be easily lost, May have limited play value

The My Little Pony Potion Pony 3-Pack includes Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, and Trixie Lulamoon 3-Inch Pony Toys with Brushable Hair, 15 Accessories. These toys are perfect for children who love My Little Pony and want to play with their favorite characters. With brushable hair, children can style their ponies in a variety of ways. The 15 accessories included in the pack add to the imaginative play experience. The toys are made of high-quality materials and are durable enough to withstand rough play.

These ponies are great for collectors, too. With their vibrant colors and detailed designs, they make a great addition to any My Little Pony collection. The size of the ponies is perfect for display on a shelf or desk. Overall, the My Little Pony Potion Pony 3-Pack is a great value for the price, providing hours of imaginative play and adding to any collector's collection.

Pros 3 ponies included, Brushable hair, Comes with 15 accessories, Great for imaginative play Cons Ponies are small, Limited to 3 characters, Accessories may be small

The My Bundle MLP Shop My Little Pony Magnetic Dress Up Doll Figures with 25 Wardrobe Accessories is a must-have for any young girl who loves My Little Pony. The set comes with two magnetic ponies and 25 wardrobe accessories, allowing children to mix and match outfits to their heart's content. The stand makes it easy to display the dolls and accessories when not in use. The lightweight and durable materials make it easy for children to play with and enjoy for hours on end. This playset offers endless entertainment and encourages imaginative play, making it a perfect gift for any young fan of My Little Pony.

Pros Magnetic dress-up fun, 25 wardrobe accessories, Comes with playset stand, Great for MLP fans Cons Not suitable for young children, Can be easily lost, Limited to MLP characters

FAQ

Q: How do I choose the right My Little Pony toy for my child?

A: Consider your child's age and interests. For younger children, plush My Little Pony toys or simple figurines may be best. Older children may enjoy more intricate figurines or playsets. You can also consider your child's favorite pony character or color scheme when selecting a toy.

Q: Are there any safety concerns I should be aware of when buying My Little Pony toys?

A: Always check the age recommendations and safety warnings on the packaging before purchasing. Make sure the toy is free of small parts that could be a choking hazard for young children. Additionally, be wary of counterfeit My Little Pony toys that may not meet safety standards.

Q: Where can I find a wide selection of My Little Pony toys?

A: Many toy stores and online retailers carry My Little Pony toys. You can also check official Hasbro retailers for a wide selection of toys, including exclusive items. Consider shopping around to compare prices and find the best deals.

Conclusions

In conclusion, our review of My Little Pony Toys highlights the diverse range of options available for children of all ages. Our team of experts tested and evaluated multiple products, and we recommend the Meet The Mane 6 Ponies Collection as our top pick. This exclusive Amazon offering features six beloved characters with fun accessories and frustration-free packaging, making it an ideal choice for parents looking for a hassle-free toy.

For those looking for a more interactive experience, we recommend the Musical Mane Melody playset. This set features three hoof-to-heart figures that light up and play music, providing hours of entertainment for young children. Additionally, the set includes plenty of accessories to encourage imaginative play and creativity.

No matter which My Little Pony toy you choose, we are confident that it will provide endless fun and joy for your child. For further research, we encourage readers to explore the other options we reviewed,Thank you for reading, and we hope this review has been informative and helpful in your search for the perfect My Little Pony toy.