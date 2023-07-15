The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium

Best Toy Story Toys for 2023

By PR
 
JULY 15, 2023 07:29
Jerusalem Post JPost Advisor Toys & Games
 
Best Toy Story Toys for 2023 (photo credit: PR)
Best Toy Story Toys for 2023
(photo credit: PR)

Toy Story Toys are highly sought after by both children and adults, as they provide a means for imaginative play and recreating scenes from the movies. They offer a fun and exciting way for children to develop their creativity and imagination while promoting cognitive and social development. However, selecting the perfect Toy Story Toy can be challenging due to the variety of options available. It's crucial to consider your child's age and interests, as well as read customer reviews to ensure quality and durability. In the next section, we'll reveal our top-ranking Toy Story Toys product.

Our Top Products

Price$35.99 on Amazon$28.57 on Amazon$11.99 on Amazon
Overall Score
9.9
9.4
9.2
Pros40 phrases & movements, Authentic Toy Story design, Great gift for kidsAuthentic Toy Story character, Fun walking and wiggling motion, Durable and well-made designFun Pixar character, Encourages creativity, Easy to play with
ConsBattery operatedMay not work on all surfacesSmall size
Bottom LineKids will love playing with this interactive Rex dinosaur figure that roars, laughs and moves its mouth and arms while saying 40 different phrases from the Toy Story movies.A classic toy for Toy Story fans.Kids will love this Toy Story 4 Mr. Potato Head Spud Lightyear figure that comes with a variety of accessories to mix and match.

Best Toy Story Toys for 2023

Mattel Disney Pixar Toy Story Rex Dinosaur Figure

The Mattel Disney Pixar Toy Story Toys, Moving & Talking Rex Dinosaur Figure is a must-have for any young fan of the beloved movie franchise. Standing at 10.8 inches tall and featuring 40 phrases, as well as mouth and arm motion, this toy is perfect for imaginative play. Made with high-quality materials, this toy is built to last and will provide hours of entertainment for kids. Whether they're recreating scenes from the movies or coming up with their own adventures, this Rex Dinosaur Figure is sure to bring roarin' laughs to any playtime session.

Pros
40 phrases & movements, Authentic Toy Story design, Great gift for kids
Cons
Battery operated

Just Play Toy Story Slinky Dog Pull Toy.

The Just Play Disney•Pixar's Toy Story Slinky Dog Pull Toy is a classic and timeless toy that both boys and girls will love. This walking spring toy is made of high-quality materials and is the perfect size for little hands to pull along on adventures. With its colorful design and playful personality, the Slinky Dog is sure to become a beloved companion for any child. Whether they're playing indoors or outside, this toy will provide endless entertainment and joy for kids of all ages.

Pros
Authentic Toy Story character, Fun walking and wiggling motion, Durable and well-made design
Cons
May not work on all surfaces

Mr Potato Head Disney Pixar Toy Story 4 Spud Lightyear Figure Toy

The Mr. Potato Head Hasbro Disney Pixar Toy Story 4 Spud Lightyear Figure Toy is a fun and interactive toy for kids ages 2 and up. This toy comes with all the pieces needed to transform Mr. Potato Head into Buzz Lightyear, including a helmet, wings, and an iconic green and white space suit. Children can mix and match the pieces to create their own unique versions of the famous character. The toy is made of high-quality materials and is built to last, making it a great investment for parents. Overall, the Mr. Potato Head Hasbro Disney Pixar Toy Story 4 Spud Lightyear Figure Toy is a must-have for any young Toy Story fan.

Pros
Fun Pixar character, Encourages creativity, Easy to play with
Cons
Small size

Disney Wooden Toys Toy Story Balance Blocks 17-Piece Set by Just Play

The Disney Wooden Toys Toy Story Balance Blocks set is a 17-piece collection featuring Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and Rex. Made from durable wood, these blocks are perfect for kids who love Toy Story and enjoy stacking toys. The set is an Amazon exclusive and comes with a handy carrying case for easy storage and transportation. With these balance blocks, kids can develop their motor skills while having fun with their favorite Toy Story characters.

Pros
High-quality wooden blocks, Fun characters from Toy Story, Helps with balance and motor skills
Cons
Only features 4 characters

Toy Story 4 Talking Woody Figure with Ragdoll Body

The Toy Story 4 Toy Story Movie Toy, Talking Woody Figure with Ragdoll Body, is the perfect addition to any Toy Story fan's collection. This 16-inch Woody doll features a ragdoll body and can say up to 20 different phrases when you pull the string. With pull-tab activated sounds and Roundup Fun Woody mode, this toy is sure to bring hours of fun and adventure to any child's playtime. Made with high-quality materials, this toy is built to last and is a great gift for any child who loves Toy Story.

Pros
20 phrases, pull tab activated sounds, ragdoll body
Cons
batteries not included

Mr Potato Head Disney Pixar Toy Story 4 Classic Figure Toy

The Mr. Potato Head Disney/Pixar Toy Story 4 Classic Mr. Potato Head Figure Toy is a fantastic product for kids aged 2 and up. This toy is not only fun to play with, but also helps to develop your child's motor skills and imagination. Made from high-quality materials, this figure toy is durable and long-lasting. It comes with a variety of interchangeable parts, allowing your child to create endless combinations and characters. Perfect for any Toy Story fan, this classic Mr. Potato Head Figure Toy is sure to provide hours of entertainment for your little ones.

Pros
Popular Disney/Pixar character, Encourages imaginative play, Durable and long-lasting
Cons
May not include all accessories

Toy Story 4 Jessie Action Figure

The Toy Story 4 Jessie Action Figure is a great collectible toy for fans of the beloved franchise. This posable character is 8.9 inches tall and features Jessie in her signature cowgirl look. Made with authentic details, this action figure is perfect for reliving your favorite moments from the movies or creating new adventures. Kids and adults alike will enjoy playing with this high-quality toy.

Pros
Posable and collectible, Authentic character design, Great for Toy Story fans
Cons
May not be suitable for very young children

Pixar Toy Story Jessie Action Figure 12

The Disney and Pixar Toy Story Jessie Large Action Figure is a must-have for any Toy Story fan. Standing at 12 inches tall, this posable figure is crafted with authentic detail, making it a perfect collectible for both children and adults. Whether you're recreating iconic scenes from the movies or displaying it on your shelf, this cowgirl figure is sure to bring joy and nostalgia to any fan.

Pros
Authentic detail, Posable, Collectible
Cons
Limited audience

Disney Toy Story Little People Friends Figure Set

The Disney Toy Story Little People 7 Friends Pack Figure Set is a must-have for any young fan of the Toy Story franchise. This Amazon Exclusive set includes all of the beloved characters, including Woody and Buzz Lightyear, in a toddler-friendly size and design. With durable and high-quality materials, these figures are perfect for both playtime and display on a shelf or desk. Recommended for ages 18+ months, this set is sure to bring endless hours of imaginative fun for your little ones.

Pros
Includes 7 popular characters, Perfect size for toddlers, Encourages imaginative play
Cons
Limited age range

KIDS PREFERRED Toy Story Large Buzz Plush

The Disney Baby Toy Story Large 8” Stuffed Animal Plush Buzz Lightyear is the perfect addition to any Toy Story fan's collection. Made with soft and durable materials, this plush toy is perfect for snuggling up with at bedtime or taking on imaginative adventures during playtime. Standing at 8 inches tall, it's the ideal size for little hands to hold onto. Whether used as a comforting companion for your child or as a decorative piece for a Toy Story-themed room, this Buzz Lightyear plush is sure to bring joy and imagination to any child's life.

Pros
Soft and cuddly, Perfect size for kids, Authentic Buzz Lightyear design
Cons
May collect dust

FAQ

Q: How do I choose the right Toy Story toy for my child?

A: When choosing a Toy Story toy for your child, consider their age and interests. Younger children may enjoy plush toys or action figures, while older children may prefer building sets or collectible figures. Think about which characters your child likes the most and which toys will provide the most imaginative play opportunities.

Q: Are there any safety concerns I should be aware of when buying Toy Story toys?

A: Yes, always make sure to check the age recommendations and any safety warnings on the packaging before purchasing a Toy Story toy. Look for toys that are made from non-toxic materials and have no small parts that could be a choking hazard. Also, be cautious of counterfeit toys that may not meet safety standards.

Q: Can Toy Story toys be educational for my child?

A: Yes, Toy Story toys can be educational for children. Building sets can improve spatial reasoning and problem-solving skills, while action figures and plush toys can encourage imaginative play and storytelling. Additionally, collecting and learning about the different characters can foster an interest in history and culture.

Conclusions

In conclusion, the Mattel Disney Pixar Toy Story Toys, Moving & Talking Rex Dinosaur Figure and the Just Play Disney•Pixar's Toy Story Slinky Dog Pull Toy are our top recommendations for any Toy Story fan. Our review process involved thorough research and hands-on testing of each product, ensuring that our readers receive reliable and informed recommendations. Both toys are well-made, durable, and provide endless hours of entertainment for kids of all ages. For those who prefer a more classic toy, the Mr Potato Head Hasbro Disney Pixar Toy Story 4 Spud Lightyear Figure Toy and the Mr. Potato Head Disney/Pixar Toy Story 4 Classic Mr. Potato Head Figure Toy are also great options. Lastly, the Disney Wooden Toys Toy Story Balance Blocks make for a unique and engaging playtime experience. We hope that this review has been helpful in guiding you towards finding the perfect Toy Story toy for your child. Thank you for reading and we are confident that you will make the best choice for your little one.



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by