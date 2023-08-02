The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Best Travel Chess Set Review

Bring the game of kings with you wherever you go! Check out our top picks for the best travel chess sets, perfect for your on-the-go strategy fix.

By PR
 
AUGUST 2, 2023 12:57
Are you a chess enthusiast who loves playing on the go? If so, a travel chess set is an essential item to have. However, with so many options available, choosing the right one can be challenging. That's where we come in. We've researched and analyzed various factors, including size, weight, quality, and price, to bring you expert insights and tips on the best travel chess sets available on the market. Our top recommendations will help you take your chess game on the road with ease.

1

WE Games Magnetic Backgammon Set with Carrying Strap

WE Games Magnetic Backgammon Set with Carrying StrapWE Games Magnetic Backgammon Set with Carrying Strap
9.7

The WE Games Backgammon Set is a stylish and portable option for those who love to play board games on-the-go. With a navy blue leatherette board and magnetic pieces, this set is both durable and convenient. The carrying strap makes it easy to bring to any outing or trip. Perfect for adults who enjoy a classic game of strategy, this backgammon set is sure to provide hours of entertainment.

Pros
Magnetic board, Travel-friendly, Stylish navy blue design
Cons
No extra accessories

2

ChessBazar Magnetic Travel Pocket Chess Set Staunton 7x7 Inch

ChessBazar Magnetic Travel Pocket Chess Set Staunton 7x7 InchChessBazar Magnetic Travel Pocket Chess Set Staunton 7x7 Inch
9.5

The Chess Bazar Magnetic Travel Pocket Chess Set boasts a compact design that makes it perfect for on-the-go play. Handmade with fine rosewood, this set features a folding game board and Staunton pieces that stick to the board with magnets. Measuring 7 x 7 inches, it's small enough to fit in your pocket or bag, making it an ideal travel companion. Whether you're a seasoned player or a beginner, this set is perfect for anyone looking for a high-quality, portable chess set.

Pros
Magnetic pieces stay in place, Travel-friendly size, High-quality rosewood material
Cons
May be too small for some players

3

AMEROUS Magnetic Wooden Chess Set with Extra Queens

AMEROUS Magnetic Wooden Chess Set with Extra QueensAMEROUS Magnetic Wooden Chess Set with Extra Queens
9.3

The AMEROUS 15 Inches Magnetic Wooden Chess Set is the perfect addition to any chess enthusiast's collection. This handmade portable travel chess board game set comes with 2 extra queens and storage slots for the game pieces, making it easy to transport and store. The magnetic board ensures that the pieces stay in place during play, and the folding design allows for easy setup and takedown. This beginner chess set is suitable for both kids and adults and provides hours of strategic fun.

Pros
Magnetic board, Handmade wooden pieces, Extra queens included
Cons
Not suitable for advanced players

4

Magic Vosom 3 in 1 Game Set

Magic Vosom 3 in 1 Game SetMagic Vosom 3 in 1 Game Set
8.9

The Magic Vosom 3 in 1 Backgammon Chess Checkers Set is the perfect travel companion for adults and kids alike. Its compact size and roll-up design make it easy to take on-the-go, while the black and brown color scheme adds a touch of sophistication. This set includes everything needed for a game of backgammon, chess, or checkers, making it a versatile choice for any game night. The durable materials ensure that this set will last for years of fun and entertainment.

Pros
3 games in 1, portable roll-up design, suitable for all ages
Cons
may not be tournament quality

5

Woodronic Backgammon Chess Checkers Set 3-in-1 Travel Game, Brown 13x10

Woodronic Backgammon Chess Checkers Set 3-in-1 Travel Game, Brown 13x10Woodronic Backgammon Chess Checkers Set 3-in-1 Travel Game, Brown 13x10
8.7

The Woodronic Upgraded 3 in 1 Backgammon Chess Checkers Set is the perfect travel game set for adults and kids alike. Made with high-quality materials, this brown set measures 13.0'' x 10.0'' and features a roll-up design for easy storage and transportation. With three classic games included, this set is perfect for family game night, trips, or just a casual game with friends. Whether you're a seasoned player or a beginner, this set is sure to provide hours of fun and entertainment.

Pros
3 in 1 set, Roll up travel game, Suitable for adults and kids
Cons
Might be too small

6

VentureBoard Magnetic Chess Set - Black/Grey

VentureBoard Magnetic Chess Set - Black/GreyVentureBoard Magnetic Chess Set - Black/Grey
8.3

The VENTUREBOARD 6 Inches Magnetic Unique Chess Set Board Game is a must-have for chess enthusiasts who are always on the go. With its folding design and portable size, it’s easy to pack and carry around. The board is made of high-quality materials and features a magnetic surface that keeps the pieces in place, even when playing on a bumpy surface. The set comes with 2 extra queens, making it perfect for beginners who are just learning the game or for advanced players who want to up their strategy. Overall, this is a great investment for anyone who loves chess and wants to take their game to the next level.

Pros
Magnetic pieces stay put, Folding board for easy storage, Extra queens for each side
Cons
Pieces may be small

7

Amerous Chess Set Folding Wooden Board Game

Amerous Chess Set Folding Wooden Board GameAmerous Chess Set Folding Wooden Board Game
7.9

The Amerous Chess Set is an excellent choice for both beginners and seasoned players. The 12"x12" folding wooden board is perfect for travel and the magnetic crafted pieces ensure that the game stays intact during play. The set is beautifully crafted and the standard international chess board design provides an authentic playing experience. The chess set is made with high-quality materials that are durable and long-lasting. Overall, the Amerous Chess Set is a great investment for anyone who loves playing chess.

Pros
Magnetic pieces, Foldable board, Crafted wooden design
Cons
Small size (12x12)

8

Demiwise Wooden Chess and Checkers Set

Demiwise Wooden Chess and Checkers SetDemiwise Wooden Chess and Checkers Set
7.8

The Demiwise 15" Wooden Chess & Checkers Set is a beautiful and functional 2-in-1 game that is perfect for both adults and kids. Handmade from high-quality wood, this set includes 2 extra queens, making it easy to play both chess and checkers with 2 players. The folding board design makes it easy to take on the go, and the set is lightweight yet sturdy. With classic styling and excellent craftsmanship, this set is a must-have for game enthusiasts and casual players alike.

Pros
2 in 1 game, Handmade and portable, Extra queens included
Cons
May not be tournament size

FAQ

Q: What is a travel chess set?

A: A travel chess set is a smaller and more compact version of a regular chess set that is designed to be easily portable. It usually comes with a smaller board and smaller pieces that can be easily packed into a bag or suitcase.

Q: What are some benefits of a travel board game?

A: Travel board games are a great way to pass the time while on the go. They are small and portable, making them easy to carry with you wherever you go. They can also be a great way to connect with other people while traveling, as they provide a fun and interactive way to socialize and meet new people.

Q: What is a mini board game?

A: A mini board game is a smaller version of a regular board game that is designed to be more portable and easier to play in smaller spaces. They often come in small boxes or tins and can be easily packed into a bag or suitcase. They are a great option for people who enjoy playing board games but don't have a lot of space or want to take them on the go.

Conclusions

After reviewing various travel chess sets, it's clear that these products offer a convenient and compact way to enjoy the game of chess while on the go. The magnetic feature found in many of these sets is especially helpful in keeping the pieces in place during travel. Additionally, the folding and roll-up designs make them easy to pack and store. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced player, a travel chess set can provide hours of entertainment while on a road trip or flight. Consider investing in one for your next adventure.



