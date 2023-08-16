The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
We independently evaluate all recommended products and services.
If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.

Top Selling Card Games for 2023

Get ready to shuffle and deal with our top-rated card games! From classic favorites to modern twists, find your perfect match today.

By PR
 
AUGUST 16, 2023 01:27
Jerusalem Post JPost Advisor Toys & Games
Top Selling Card Games for 2023 (photo credit: PR)
Top Selling Card Games for 2023
(photo credit: PR)

Our Top Picks

Jump to Review
TDC Games Trump Cards Fake News or Real Trump
Jump to Review
WE Games Wooden Travel Cribbage Board Set
Jump to Review
TDC Games Grass Card Game
Jump to Review
TDC Games Dirty Minds Card Game
Jump to Review
WE Games Custom Engraved Wooden Cribbage Set

Looking for a fun and engaging way to spend time with your loved ones? Card Games may just be the perfect option for you! This category of games has been gaining popularity lately due to its versatility and suitability for all ages. However, finding the right Card Game can be a challenge, as different games have varying group sizes and skill levels.

At our research lab, we've tested and analyzed numerous Card Games products to bring you the best options available on the market. Our essential criteria for analyzing these products include gameplay mechanics, replayability, customer reviews, and overall popularity. Our expert insights and tips can help you navigate these considerations and choose the perfect Card Game for your next gathering. So, whether you're a seasoned gamer or new to the world of Card Games, we've got you covered! Stay tuned for our top-ranking Card Games products in the next section.

1

TDC Games Trump Cards Fake News or Real Trump

TDC Games Trump Cards Fake News or Real TrumpTDC Games Trump Cards Fake News or Real Trump
9.8

Trump Cards - Fake News or Real Trump? is a unique and entertaining party game that challenges players to determine the truth behind various quotes attributed to former President Donald Trump. With over 300 quotes to choose from, this game is perfect for those who enjoy political humor and satire. The cards are made from high-quality materials and the game is easy to learn and play, making it a great addition to any game night. Whether you're a fan of Trump or not, this game is sure to provide hours of laughter and fun.

Pros
Hilarious game, Great for parties, Well-made and durable
Cons
Not suitable for children

2

WE Games Wooden Travel Cribbage Board Set

WE Games Wooden Travel Cribbage Board SetWE Games Wooden Travel Cribbage Board Set
9.4

The WE Games Wooden Travel Cribbage Board Set is perfect for those who love to play cribbage on the go. It has a swivel top opening that makes it easy to store cards and pegs, and the 2 track cribbage board game set comes with everything you need to play - cards and pegs included. The mini board game is perfect for adults and is made of high-quality wood that is both durable and lightweight. It's the perfect size to fit in your backpack or carry-on luggage, making it the ideal travel companion for long trips or camping adventures. Overall, this travel crib board is a great investment for anyone who loves to play cribbage and wants to take their game on the road.

Pros
Portable and compact, Swivel top for storage, Comes with cards and pegs
Cons
Not suitable for multiple players

3

TDC Games Grass Card Game

TDC Games Grass Card GameTDC Games Grass Card Game
9.1

TDC Games Grass Card Game is perfect for adults looking for a fast-paced and hilariously fun game to play with friends. With 2-6 players, this novelty card game is easy to learn and provides hours of entertainment. It's a great addition to game night and is made with high-quality materials for long-lasting use. Get ready to laugh and compete in this exciting card game!

Pros
Fast-paced gameplay, Hilariously fun with friends, Suitable for 2-6 players
Cons
May not appeal to everyone

4

TDC Games Dirty Minds Card Game

TDC Games Dirty Minds Card GameTDC Games Dirty Minds Card Game
8.8

The Dirty Minds Card Game by TDC Games is a hilariously twisted party game perfect for bachelorette parties and game night. With naughty clues and clean answers, players will have a blast guessing the innocent phrases that sound dirty. The compact size and lightweight design make it easy to take on the go for any party or get together. This game is sure to bring laughter and entertainment to any group of friends.

Pros
Hilariously twisted party game, Great for bachelorette parties, Naughty clues with clean answers
Cons
Not suitable for all audiences

5

WE Games Custom Engraved Wooden Cribbage Set

WE Games Custom Engraved Wooden Cribbage SetWE Games Custom Engraved Wooden Cribbage Set
8.6

The WE Games Custom Engraved Wooden Cribbage Set is a high-quality and beautifully crafted game set that is perfect for anyone who enjoys playing cribbage. This set includes a 3-track board, pegs, cards, and storage, all made from durable and attractive wood. The custom engraving adds a personal touch and makes this set a great gift for any occasion. Whether you're a seasoned cribbage player or just starting out, this set is sure to provide hours of entertainment.

Pros
Custom engraving option, 3 track board for more players, Comes with cards and storage
Cons
May be bulky to carry

6

Mattel Games UNO Dare Card Game

Mattel Games UNO Dare Card GameMattel Games UNO Dare Card Game
8.3

The UNO Dare Card Game is the perfect addition to any family game night. With challenging and silly dares from 3 different categories, this game is sure to keep everyone entertained. The cards are made from high-quality materials and the game is easy to learn, making it great for players of all ages. Whether you're looking for a fun way to spend time with your family or want to liven up your next game night, the UNO Dare Card Game is sure to be a hit.

Pros
Fun family game, Challenging dares, Different categories
Cons
May not appeal to everyone

7

Hoyle 6 in 1 Kids Playing Cards Multi Game Pack

Hoyle 6 in 1 Kids Playing Cards Multi Game PackHoyle 6 in 1 Kids Playing Cards Multi Game Pack
8

Hoyle 6 in 1 Kids Playing Cards Multi Game Pack is the perfect addition to any family game night. With six fun games in one, including Go Fish, Memory, Snap, Old Maid, Crazy Eights, and Matching, this pack is sure to keep kids entertained for hours. The colorful and engaging artwork on each card set is sure to capture the attention of children ages 3 and up. Each game is easy to learn and perfect for family bonding time. The compact size of the cards makes them easy to take on the go for road trips and vacations. Overall, Hoyle 6 in 1 Kids Playing Cards Multi Game Pack is a great investment for any family looking for a fun and engaging way to spend time together.

Pros
6 games in 1, Suitable for ages 3+, Fun for the whole family
Cons
Cards may get damaged

8

Monopoly Deal Card Game for Ages 8+

Monopoly Deal Card Game for Ages 8+Monopoly Deal Card Game for Ages 8+
7.8

Monopoly Deal Quick-Playing Card Game is a perfect addition to family game night. With a quick setup and easy-to-learn rules, this game is perfect for kids ages 8 and up and 2-5 players. Players collect sets of properties and use action cards to steal, swap, and collect rent. The game is fast-paced and keeps everyone engaged until the end. It's a great way to spend quality time with family and friends while having fun. The compact size makes it perfect for taking on trips or packing in a bag for game night at a friend's house.

Pros
Quick play, Fun for families, Portable
Cons
May not appeal to all

9

Mattel Games UNO Classic Card Game

Mattel Games UNO Classic Card GameMattel Games UNO Classic Card Game
7.5

UNO is a classic colour and number matching card game that is perfect for kids aged 7 and up. With 112 cards, including customizable and erasable wild cards, as well as special action cards, there are endless hours of fun to be had. The game is easy to learn and perfect for family game night or parties with friends. Whether you're a seasoned UNO player or a first-timer, this game is sure to bring laughter and excitement to any occasion.

Pros
Customizable & Erasable Wild, Special Action Cards Included, Gift for Kids 7+
Cons
Requires at least 2 players

10

PlayMonster Five Crowns Card Game

PlayMonster Five Crowns Card GamePlayMonster Five Crowns Card Game
7.1

Five Crowns is a fun and exciting card game that's perfect for family game night or a night in with friends. With 5 suited rummy-style gameplay, players of all ages will enjoy the challenge of building runs and sets to be the first to go out. The game includes 11 rounds, each with a different wild card, keeping the game fresh and exciting. Suitable for ages 8 and up, Five Crowns is sure to bring hours of entertainment to your next game night.

Pros
Fun for all ages, Easy to learn, Variety of gameplay options
Cons
Requires at least 2 players

FAQ

Q: What are some popular card games?

A: There are many popular card games, including poker, blackjack, bridge, and gin rummy. Each game has its own set of rules and strategies, so it's important to read up on the game before playing.

Q: What is the objective of Uno?

A: The objective of Uno is to be the first player to get rid of all your cards. Players take turns playing a card from their hand that matches the color or number of the card on the top of the discard pile. Special cards allow players to skip turns, reverse the direction of play, or force other players to draw cards. The game ends when one player has no cards left, and points are tallied based on the cards remaining in other players' hands.

Conclusions

After extensive research and analysis of various Card Games, we have concluded that there is an abundance of options available for players of all ages and interests. From classic wooden cribbage board sets to fast-paced novelty games, there are plenty of choices for families and friends to enjoy together. We highly recommend exploring the different types of games and finding one that fits your preferences. Whether you're looking for a travel-friendly option or a hilarious party game, there is something for everyone in the world of Card Games. So gather your loved ones and get ready for a fun-filled game night!



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by