Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter account suspended permanently

Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal Twitter account has been suspended permanently for spreading COVID-19 misinformation.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: JANUARY 2, 2022 18:04
REPUBLICAN CONGRESSWOMAN Marjorie Taylor Greene walks through the Capitol as Democrats debate an article of impeachment against then-president Donald Trump on January 13. (photo credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)
REPUBLICAN CONGRESSWOMAN Marjorie Taylor Greene walks through the Capitol as Democrats debate an article of impeachment against then-president Donald Trump on January 13.
(photo credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (GA) personal Twitter account has been permanently suspended for spreading COVID-19 misinformation, the social media platform told US media.
A Twitter spokesperson told CNN that Greene's @mtgreenee account was permanently suspended for "repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy."
Her official congressional account @RepMTG was still in operation as of Sunday afternoon.
In a post on the GETTR social media platform, Greene called Twitter an "enemy to America" which "can't handle the truth."
"When Maxine Waters can go to the streets and threaten violence on Twitter, Kamala and Ilhan can bail out rioters on Twitter, and Chief spokesman for terrorist IRGC can tweet mourning Soleimani but I get suspended for tweeting VAERS statistics, Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth," wrote Greene. "That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies."
Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal Twitter account suspended on January 2, 2022 (credit: screenshot) Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal Twitter account suspended on January 2, 2022 (credit: screenshot)
In July, Greene was temporarily suspended for tweets that violated Twitter's COVID-19 misinformation policy. The congresswoman claimed the coronavirus is not dangerous for non-obese people under 65, and that organizations should not force "non-FDA" approved vaccines or masks.
Greene has repeatedly compared coronavirus regulations to Nazi Germany, even after apologizing for doing so. In November, Greene said, "They’re ruining our country, these vaccine Nazis" in an interview on Steve Bannon's podcast, adding, "I’m sorry. I know I’m using the word Nazi and everybody gets mad when I say it, but that’s exactly what they are.”
Despite Greene's anti-vax and anti-coronavirus regulation stances, the congresswoman has been found to own stock in three different major COVID-19 vaccine makers, including Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press.


