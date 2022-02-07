The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
US President Joe Biden commits to visiting Israel later this year

Biden has previously visited Israel before as Vice President in 2010 and most recently in 2016.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 7, 2022 07:54
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett shake hands during a meeting in the Oval Office in August. (photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett shake hands during a meeting in the Oval Office in August.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)

US President Joe Biden stated that he looks forward to visiting Israel later this year in a call with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday, the White House reported.

Bennett invited Biden to visit Israel shortly after discussing topics such as security in the Middle East, the Iranian threat and the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Biden has previously visited Israel before as Vice President in 2010 and most recently in 2016, where he spoke with then-Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 

Biden reaffirmed his commitment to "expanding stability and partnerships across the Middle East region, as exemplified by the Abraham Accords," as well as expressing support for replenishing Israel's Iron Dome system.

Bennett congratulated Biden on the killing of ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi.

PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett meets with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office in August. (credit: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS)PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett meets with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office in August. (credit: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS)

The two met for the first time in August at the White House and again at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in October - and have reportedly not spoken since.

Just before the call with Biden, Bennett stated that the negotiation of world powers in Vienna regarding the nuclear deal will make it more difficult to stave off a nuclear Iran.

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.



