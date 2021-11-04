The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Judge to hear Trump bid to stonewall US Capitol riot investigation

The committee has said it needs the requested materials to understand the role that Trump may have played in fomenting the riot.

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 4, 2021 12:22
Security fencing is seen near the US Capitol ahead of rally in support of the Jan. 6 defendants in Washington (photo credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL WEEKES)
Security fencing is seen near the US Capitol ahead of rally in support of the Jan. 6 defendants in Washington
(photo credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL WEEKES)
A US judge is set to hear arguments by Donald Trump's lawyers on Thursday that hundreds of pages of his White House records should be withheld from a House of Representatives committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot by a mob of his supporters.
US District Judge Tanya Chutkan is due to consider the Republican former president's arguments that phone call records, visitor logs and other materials requested by the Democratic-led committee should be kept confidential. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET (1500 GMT).
Trump on October 18 sued the nine-member select committee, arguing that the requested materials are covered by a legal doctrine known as an executive privilege that protects the confidentiality of some White House communications. Trump left office on January 20.
"The Committee's requests are unprecedented in their breadth and scope and are untethered from any legitimate legislative purpose," Trump's lawyer Jesse Binnall wrote in the lawsuit.
The committee requested the materials from the US National Archives, which holds the records.
Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, the committee's chairman, and Republican Representative Liz Cheney, its vice-chair, said in a statement after the filing of the lawsuit that Trump is seeking to "delay and obstruct" the investigation.
"It's hard to imagine a more compelling public interest than trying to get answers about an attack on our democracy and an attempt to overturn the results of an election," Cheney and Thompson said.
FORMER US PRESIDENT Donald Trump attends his first post-presidency campaign rally, in Wellington, Ohio, in June. (credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON) FORMER US PRESIDENT Donald Trump attends his first post-presidency campaign rally, in Wellington, Ohio, in June. (credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
Trump gave an incendiary speech before the deadly riot repeating his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him through widespread voting fraud and urging his supporters to go to the Capitol and "fight like hell" to "top the steal." His supporters stormed the Capitol in a failed bid to prevent Congress from formally certifying Democratic President Joe Biden's election victory.
The committee has said it needs the requested materials to understand the role that Trump may have played in fomenting the riot. It has said the requests are within its powers and driven by the clear legislative purpose of understanding the facts and causes surrounding the riot and developing legislation to guard against a similar assault in the future.
About 700 people face criminal charges stemming from the riot.
The House on October 21 voted to hold Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the investigation. Bannon has refused to comply with committee subpoenas seeking documents and his testimony, citing Trump's insistence - disputed by some legal scholars - that his communications are protected by executive privilege.
The Justice Department must now decide whether to bring criminal charges against Bannon.


Tags Donald Trump judges Capitol Insurrection
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Mansour Abbas: Israel's most unpredictable politician - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport

The Western Wall agreement must be implemented - opinion

 By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Emily Schrader

Boycott Winter Olympics in China - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Raymond Apple

Am I a Jew? Australian? Both? - opinion

 By RAYMOND APPLE
Gershon Baskin

Helping Palestinians get renewable energy - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Most Read
1

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

Israel’s COVID travel rules changed for tourists Monday – here are the details

Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.
5

Israel to ban unvaccinated US tourists, even if they had COVID-19

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by