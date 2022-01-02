Don't buy Hamas' 'bad weather' excuse for rockets - analysis

It wasn’t lightning that led to two rockets being fired towards central Israel just a few hours into the New Year. That excuse has been used and abused enough already.

Hamas has used the excuse of lightning strikes causing rockets to be launched toward Israel before, including in November of last year. In that incident, two rockets were fired and landed north of Ashdod and the other struck Palmachim Beach. In response, Israeli jets struck military positions and an underground structure belonging to Hamas.

Other incidents where lightning was blamed for rocket fire was in March 2019 where a rocket made a direct impact on a home in the central town of Mishmeret on the Sharon Plain and injured seven people as well as in October 2018 when a home in Beersheba was destroyed after a rocket made a direct hit and another landed off the coast of Israel.

All rockets had been aimed towards Israel and preemptively primed.

Israel under former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was willing to accept the excuse of “bad weather” at the time. It wasn’t a convenient time for Israel to begin a military operation, and neither is it a convenient time for Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s government.

PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett holds a press conference about the Omicron variant last week in Jerusalem. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Like with the other incidents, Israel has more pressing matters to deal with at the moment, be it the wave of Omnicom sweeping the country or the threat of a nuclear Iran and its proxy Hezbollah on its northern border.

The rocket fire comes shortly after the military boasted about the deterrence it has vis a vis all terror groups facing Israel, especially Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the blockaded coastal enclave.

Because after all, the last military operation against those two groups was able to bring about significant results in just 11 days senior IDF officers have told reporters. This had been the longest period of operational quiet in relation to the four most recent operations in the coastal enclave they said.

In the six months following the 11 days of fighting in May known as Operation Guardian of the Walls, only five long-range rockets were fired from the Hamas-run coastal enclave toward Israel. In comparison, 22 rockets were fired following Protective Edge in 2014, 196 rockets were fired following Cast Lead in 2009, and 76 were fired following Pillar of Defense in 2012.

Does that make it any better? That instead of rockets numbers in the double digits that instead it’s under 10?

No. Why should there be any rockets fired so soon after a military operation that the military is so proud of?

The IDF has admitted that it struggled to prevent the groups from launching rockets towards the homefront and that despite carrying out thousands of strikes both groups still have a large arsenal primed towards Israel.

The Israeli military says that while it has improved its ability to locate launch sites and destroy them shortly after launches, the number of rockets and mortars still poses a major threat to Israel, and the IDF expects to dedicate considerable resources in the coming year to counter the threats from Gaza including opening a specialized team within the General Staff to address the issue, develop new technology and tactics.

The IDF says it has also changed how it responds to projectiles, be they rockets or incendiary balloons. For example, in response to the five rockets and several incendiary balloons, the military dropped some 80 tons of munitions on Hamas facilities.

But what did it do when a “rogue” sniper shot and lightly injured an Israeli civilian just days before the rocket fire? A few tank shells fired towards empty Hamas posts along the border.

Israel’s Prime Minister on Sunday said that the excuse of bad weather would not be accepted anymore and that whoever launches rockets towards Israel will pay the consequences.

While Israel does not have to begin another military operation so soon because of two rockets, military officials cannot say that the deterrence against the terror groups remains strong and expect the public to believe them.

The explosions heard across central Israel say otherwise. Just six months after a costly operation, deterrence has once again been lost.