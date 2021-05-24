Shin Bet interrogates Israeli-Arab businessman for inciting riots

Nightly riots broke out in mixed cities across the country with large contingents of both Arab and Jewish citizens, such as Lod, Haifa, Acre, Tiberias, Jaffa and Jerusalem, among others, amid the recent escalation in violence between Jews and Arabs at the Temple Mount and furthermore between Israel and Gaza terror groups in the coastal enclave.

Alkean recorded a video from the flashpoint city of Lod, calling for acts of violence following the escalations at the Temple Mount, later posting it to his Facebook Page. It has since been deleted.

"The hudna (cease-fire) is only temporary and conditional," said Alkean, who then turned his focus towards Israeli security forces. "You need to remove your hands from the al-Aqsa mosque."

"The Al-Aqsa Mosque is a red line and we will cut off any hand that is raised against it," Alkean continued. "I say now to the Israeli occupation: We are not afraid."

He said that in Lod the youth and the ribat, which are the warriors on the front line, were raising their "head in this city and are saying to everyone: You must always protect our holy places and our mosque."

"With spirit and blood we will redeem al-Aqsa," he said, beginning a chant among the crowd.

According to the report, Alkean hails from the Bedouin village of Hura, and owns a sizeable contracting and employment agency that brings in around NIS 100 million annually.

The details and the outcome of the investigation were not made immediately clear in the report.