Skeleton of jaguar, starfish were found in Aztec temple

Archeologists from the Mexico National Institute of Archeology and History (INAH) discovered earlier this month a ritual offering to an Aztec god, containing the remains of starfish, corals and a sarcophagus of a jaguar.

The Templo Mayor, located in today's-center of Mexico City and the ancient capital Tenochtitlan, holds many untold secrets. This discovery, however, confused and shocked the archeologists, who uncovered ritual offering of starfish - about 160 in total - enveloping a sarcophagus, inside of which was found a skeleton of a jaguar, along with remains of corals.

The offerings, like many others found in Templo Mayor, are dedicated to the two-sides god Xiuhtecuhtli (in the ancient language of Nahual, this name means the Turquoise Lord), who is also known as Huehueteotl (the Old God), who served as the patron god of Tenochtitlan.

Xiuhtecuhtli represented many aspects that seemed contradictory, as such is his worship: water and fire, agriculture and war. In the Aztec mythology he is the father of the gods, creator of life and in charge of volcanos. Mainly because of the last, he is often compared with the Greek god Hephaestus.

Starfish, being part of the phylum Echinodermata (from which the sea-cucumer, the urchin and sea-lilies) leave behind them, when conditions are right, fossils, despite not having bones. The starfish found in the temple are believed to be from the same species, "Nidorellia armata," or more commonly known, the chocolate-chip starfish, on account of its black spots resembling chocolate chips.

Mexico's Anthropology and History Institute discovered a 500-year-old Aztec altar with 164 starfishes in the Templo Mayor Archaeological site in Mexico City in this picture delivered to Reuters on March 16, 2022. (credit: INAH/Handout via REUTERS)

Templo Mayor (Spanish for the Main Temple) was created somewhere between 1200 and 1500 AD, when the Aztec empire was at its height. The city of Tenochtitlan served as an active and centeral trade, which will explain the findings: corals from the Mexican Gulf, starfish caught in the Pacific Ocean and jaguars from southern Mexico.

The Aztec empire in its peak covered most of centeral Mexico of modern era. They are known for their large, pyramid-shaped temples, complex script system and pantheon of gods. The language of the Aztec empire contributed many known words, such as chocolate, avocado, guacamole and chili. However, they were also known for their human sacrifices and possibly even cannibalism. With the arrival of the Spanish conquerers, Cortez most known, the Aztec empire ceased to exist.

The Templo Mayor is recognized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as a World Cultural Heritage Site.

Expert and archeologist Miguel Baez Perez draws resemblance to the shape of the starfish to the coat of the jaguar.