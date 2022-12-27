The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Discoveries spanning multiple eras made at Temple Khnum in Egypt

Built by Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius, the Temple of Khnum is situated behind the Temple of Esna, and has been a site for archaeological excavations and restoration in recent months. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 27, 2022 01:03
A string of new discoveries were uncovered near the remains of the Temple of Khnum in Esna, Egypt, a town located on the west bank of the Nile.   

Built by Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius, the Temple of Khnum is situated behind the Temple of Esna, and has been a site for archaeological excavations and restoration in recent months.  

The building contains several rooms, as reported by Heritage Daily, created using sandstone, which was an extension of the earliest parts of the temple.

Also found were remains of a circular brick building and the foundations of another structure with adobe walls with remnants of small columns resembling an entrance gate. 

Artifacts from across multiple eras of Egyptian history

The archaeological team discovered artifacts from across multiple eras of Egyptian history, including a weaponry storage unit dating to the reign of Muhammad Ali built from red bricks and limestone, and a Roman bath house built with water heating and cooling technology.



Tags Egypt history artifacts archeology
