The tomb of a 19-year-old pharaoh who ruled ancient Egypt between 1323 and 1332 BC was discovered in 1922 by the English archaeologist Howard Carter. It has since become the most popular archaeological attraction in Egypt. Tourists came from all over the world to the Valley of the Kings on the west bank of the Nile to see the temple, which remains amazingly intact, decorated with statues and magnificent furniture, as well as the golden coffin containing the original mummy of King Tut. But all this beauty is clouded by a curse. The curse of the pharaohs.

When an English nobleman who financed the search and excavations in the tomb of Tut Anah Amon in the Valley of the Kings, died in April 1923, about five months after the discovery of the tomb, rumors arose about the "curse of the pharaohs.” The exact details of his death at the age of 56 are vague, but mostly center around blood poisoning or pneumonia. The leading theory is that he died from an infection caused by a mosquito bite, but some have suggested it could be related to fungi and spores found in damp, dark areas such as graves called Aspergillus.

What is Aspergillus?

Aspergillus is a disease caused by the fungus Aspergillus. It is a fungal pathogen that causes aspergillosis, a condition in which tissue - mostly the lungs - become infected with fungi. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most people breathe in Aspergillus spores every day without getting sick, but if the immune system is compromised it can lead to the development of sinusitis, coughing up blood and pneumonia.

In an article published in The Lancet in 2003, Sharif and Tarek Al-Tawil claim that Carnarvon may have been infected with Aspergillus living in the tomb when he died. However, others have denied this due to the fact that he fell ill months after visiting the tomb. The researchers claimed that Aspergillus spores can remain dormant in the lungs of infected people for extended periods of time before being activated.

Former Tourism Minister Zahi Hawass, explaining paintings on the newly renovated tomb wall of boy pharaoh King Tutankhamun in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor (credit: REUTERS)

"It is conceivable that Lord Carnarvon was indeed symptom-free for the five months after his first entry into the tomb in November, 1922," they wrote. "On March 17, 1923, The Times of London reported that Lord Carnarvon was suffering from 'pain following an inflammation affecting the nasal passages and eyes.'" This description is consistent with Aspergillus sinusitis.

This is not the first time that fungi have been linked to the death of people at royal burial sites. An article from the year 2015 detailed the opening of Kazimierz IV Hygloni, the King of Poland’s, tomb in 1973 . Many researchers who opened the Wawel burial crypt, where the king was buried in 1492, developed health problems and several of them later died. Researchers who looked into the matter concluded that it was fungi that led to their death.

To explore the ecosystem world of crypt fungi, the authors examined samples from a cemetery and burial chapel of the Buchholz family in Soprasel, Poland. They found extremely high levels of mold in the air, which provided the right temperature and humidity for fungal growth.

"Evaluation of fungi in the air samples and on various surfaces of the crypt revealed very high levels of mold in the air samples which could be dangerous to the health of the grave workers." In an article published in the press at the time, author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle hypothesized that mold was deliberately placed to punish the grave robbers.

So what about the other deaths following the opening of the tomb of Tutankhamun? Well, the American financier George Gould also died of pneumonia in 1923 after visiting the tomb, and Sir Archibald Douglas-Reid, the radiologist, who photographed the boy king, died in 1924 died of an unknown illness. Another member of the expedition died as a result of arsenic poisoning. It is possible that these deaths could have been related to the pathogen that resided in Tut's grave, but even now there is no solid evidence to prove this.