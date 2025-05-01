Turkish man discovers hidden underground city housing 20,000 people behind basement wall

In Turkey, a man noticed a small crack in the wall of his basement. When he broke through it, he discovered an entrance to a secret underground city that once served as a refuge for up to 50,000 people.

In 1963, a man renovating his home in the town of Derinkuyu in Turkey’s Cappadocia region noticed his chickens had gone missing. He found a crack in the basement wall, broke through it, and uncovered a vast underground labyrinth.

What he found was the first of over 600 hidden entrances to Derinkuyu, the largest excavated underground city in the world. The soft volcanic rock allowed for extensive carving, and the site became a marvel of ancient engineering. Archaeologists later uncovered a sprawling network of tunnels and rooms spanning 18 levels and reaching 85 meters deep.

Experts believe the city originated as a cave system around 1200 BCE, built by the Hittites or Phrygians. Centuries later, Byzantine Christians expanded it dramatically. At its peak, the city could support up to 50,000 people and included stables, kitchens, food storage, wine cellars, schools, and even a large cross-shaped church — all hidden underground.

Derinkuyu served as a strategic hideout during wars and invasions and remained in use until the early 20th century. After the 1923 population exchange between Greece and Turkey, the city was abandoned.

The design was ingenious, featuring massive circular stone doors sealed rooms from the inside; Small holes allowed defenders to strike at intruders without opening the passages; Over 50 ventilation shafts supplied fresh air; Animals were kept near the surface to manage waste smells; Carefully designed rooms minimized smoke buildup; Natural water reservoirs on the lowest level provided drinking water, likely inspiring the city’s name, Derinkuyu, meaning “deep well”.

Derinkuyu is a popular tourism destination in Turkey

Today, Derinkuyu is a top "dark tourism" destination in Turkey. Located in popular Cappadocia, only 8 of the 18 levels are open to the public — just 10% of the total area.

Tour guides recommend pairing a visit with other local experiences, like hot air balloon rides or hikes through the nearby Ihlara Valley. The site is accessible via regular buses from major Turkish cities along the Nevsehir–Nigde highway.

Tunnels also link Derinkuyu to other underground cities in the region, though most of these are not open to the public.

With its mix of ancient history, brilliant engineering, and eerie ambiance, Derinkuyu offers an unforgettable experience. But fair warning: if you suffer from claustrophobia, you might want to admire it from above ground.