Israeli academic decries journal for rejecting his article over his nationality 

Academic Guy Farchi took to Facebook on Saturday to decry the academic journal Cultural Critique over their refusal to include his works for reasons relating to his country of origin.

The journal refused to include Farchi’s work“ not because of my Israeli nationality, but because they could not verify the non-Israeli affiliation mentioned in the bio I sent them,” Farchi claimed.

The journal allegedly doubted Farchi’s bio and rejected his article based on “outdated affiliations found online” to reject his submission under BDS guidelines.

Farchi said that the journal affirmed they would publish his work if he would provide proof of his non-Israeli affiliation, an offer he rejected. He asserted that the journal should have asked him to provide this information before rejecting his works. SUPPORTERS OF the BDS movement protest outside the venue of the 2019 Eurovision song contest final, in Tel Aviv, in 2019. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Sharing a letter he wrote to the editorial team of the journal, the academic expressed he was “shocked and disappointed” by the rejection.

While the journal claimed to have rejected his works under guidelines provided by the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (BDS), a group regularly accused of antisemitism, Farchi stressed that “ This decision crosses a dangerous line, particularly because, as my bio paragraph made clear, I am not affiliated at the moment with any Israeli institution (if we follow the BDS guidelines.)

“This means that I am being discriminated against for being of Israeli nationality—for being born in Israel and completing my PhD at an Israeli institution.

“Under the recent cultural atmosphere, I fear that even the BDS principles were dangerously breached by your action.”

Farchi went on to reject the journal’s perceived attempt to “effectively associating me with the actions of my government, a stance that clearly violates the very BDS guidelines you claim to uphold.”

He also asserted that “Censoring Israeli academics does not serve to discourage the Israeli government; on the contrary, it stifles the voices of those who criticize it.”

Concluding his letter, Farchi wrote “I ask you to take a moment to consider the ramifications of this decision on a collegial and personal level. Consider what it means for a scholar, who struggles under the impossible Israeli reality, resisting the government and fighting to bring it down, to receive such a rejection from their colleagues who share similar values.”

About Guy Farchi

Farchi had once been a teaching fellow in Tel Aviv University’s literature department.

“His research deals with the material turn in the humanities, and the way in which objects, waste, memory and nostalgia are reflected in the cultural imagination. Guy served as a visiting researcher at the universities of Paris 7 and NYU. His research has been published in journals such as French Studies and Substance,” a translation of his academic profile on the school’s site revealed.