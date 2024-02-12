Best King Size Mattress for 2024: Type, Comfort and More

Best King Size Mattress for 2024: Top 10 Best King Size Mattresses Ranked by Type, Comfort, and More

Sleeping is far more important than people realize and that cannot be stressed enough. A lack of what you’d call a good night’s rest is detrimental for both your physical and mental health.

In other words, lack of good sleep, meaning at least 7 to 8 hours of it every night, will eventually come back to bite you from behind. Fear not! That is why we’ve put up this list, to help you find a mattress for a good night’s sleep.

There’s no doubt that you’ve already heard something like “Oh, if you wanna sleep better, you may consider changing your lifestyle or avoid looking at screens before bedtime.” That’s all well and fine but people rarely tell you just how vital it is to sleep comfortably; like a KING!

Fortunately, that can be arranged by opting for the best king size mattress tailored to your specific sleeping needs. Undoubtedly, one of these king size mattresses will fit your bedroom both aesthetically and functionally.

What else could explain the sore neck, back pain and your own personal soundtrack consisting of grunts, moans and, oftentimes, spewing profanities of various sorts when you wake up? So, without any further ado, let’s go over the top 10 best king size mattresses for 2024.

Let’s dive in!

Top 10 Best King Size Mattresses for 2024

1. Best Overall King Size Mattress - Nolah Evolution 15”

Who is it best for?

The Nolah Evolution 15” is the best overall and top rated king size mattress for people who aren’t too picky or needy when it comes to sleeping. It has a more than favorable balance between firmness and softness to accommodate your needs in any way possible. Advertisement

That said, back sleepers will find this king mattress to be quite to their liking as it provides just enough support. Side sleepers may also like this mattress as it helps relieve the pressure buildup in your shoulders due to firmness and adapts to your body, ensuring a comfortable sleep experience.

Who is it not good for?

If you’re a stomach sleeper, you should avoid the Nolah Evolution15”. It’s just too soft for people who sleep on their stomach unless you’re quite lightweight so you won’t simply sink into the soft top layer of the mattress.

Aside from that, the Nolah Evolution 15” isn’t a suitable choice for budget buyers. It’s quite expensive by most standards, mostly because it’s considered to be a luxury item due to the quality of materials and design.

Specifications

Type - Hybrid

Profile - 15” (High Profile)

Sleeping Position - Side/Back

Nolah Evolution 15” - Score 5/5

Comfort 5/5

This 15-inch king size mattress, provides an excellent level of comfort for everyone due to the combination of springs and memory foam.

Support 5/5

A king mattress that offers excellent support due to reinforced coils. The Nolah Evolution 15” has a sinkage of 3.25” which exceeds usual parameters.

Durability 5/5

This king size mattress is quite durable due to the materials used in its production. It will not degrade easily and it does come with a lifetime warranty.

Verdict

Overall, the Nolah Evolution 15” is simply one of the best king size mattresses in the market. It offers everything a sleeper might need for a comfortable and enjoyable rest.

2. Best King Size Mattress for Back Pain - Puffy Royal Mattress

Who is it best for?

The Puffy Royal Mattress is designed for people who have acute or chronic back pain. It helps relieve that pain while you sleep so you can wake up fresh and well-rested instead of grumpy and full of spite.

It’s also a great match for couples where one partner tosses about in their sleep like fish on dry land. You won’t even notice their disturbance due to motion isolation.

Who is it not good for?

Stomach and combination sleepers should avoid the Puffy Royal. Not because this king size mattress is bad but because it’s too soft for them. Those who sleep on their stomach or combine various positions during the night might need a firmer king mattress than what this mattress can provide them with.

Specifications

Type - Hybrid

Profile - 14”

Sleeping Position - Side/Back

Puffy Royal Mattress - Ranking 4.8/5

Comfort 5/5

This 14” king size mattress is extra soft, and provides additional lurxurious comfort layers to sleepers.

Support 4.9/5

Although softer, this king mattress is still a hybrid, meaning that coils and memory foam will provide proper support to sleepers.

Durability 4.8/5

This king size mattress is less durable than the average hybrid mattress. However, the Puffy Royal Mattress will still last a very long time before you have to replace it.

Verdict

The Puffy Royal Mattress is a very soft and very comfortable king size mattress for people who don’t want too much firmness underneath them. As such, this mattress guarantees optimum flexibility for even the most restless of sleepers.

3. Best King Size Hybrid Mattress - DLX Premier Hybrid Mattress

Who is it best for?

The DLX Premier Hybrid Mattress is suited for pretty much anyone. The beauty of this king size mattress is that you can choose between different softness/firmness levels, number of different layers and many other options for your “split king mattress”.

In other words, this mattress can be tailored to your individual needs based on different circumstances, making it one of the most versatile mattresses for couples.

Who is it not good for?

If you’re a budget buyer then custom options available for this mattress may break your bank. Moreover, if you’re a light sleeper who gets irritated easily by shapes and fabrics, then you may consider other options.

This mattress has a wave-shaped top layer which may prove troublesome for people who prefer flat surface mattresses.

Specifications

Type - Hybrid

Profile - 14”

Sleeping Position - Side/Back/Stomach

DLX Premier Hybrid Mattress - Score 4.9/5

Comfort 4.9/5

This 14” king size mattress ensures an excellent level of comfort. Due to its customizable nature, you can tweak it any way you want.

Support 5/5

A king mattress that is known for its exceptional support, with custom options, the DLX Premier Hybrid Mattress can go beyond regular parameters.

Durability 5/5

This king size mattress can be tailored to your needs; it won’t give up on you any time soon. This mattress is built to last.

Verdict

Expensive but worth every penny, especially considering the fact that this mattress can meet your needs better than pre-made mattresses. If you have the budget to match, the DLX Premier Hybrid Mattress won’t disappoint.

4. Best King Size Mattress For Side Sleepers - Bear Elite Hybrid

Who is it best for?

Side sleepers are going to have a field day with this one or in this case a field night. A mattress specifically designed for side sleepers who wouldn’t have it any other way.

What’s great about this mattress is that its contouring capabilities are developed to relieve the pressure in hips and shoulders with just enough softness to make sleep as comfortable as possible.

Who is it not good for?

Stomach sleepers won’t like this king size mattress due to its softness. After all, they need a much firmer bed so they don’t bend over backwards due to lack of firmness.

While we’re at it, budget buyers will also dislike it due to its price. Even with coupons and discounts, this king mattress can break your bank.

Specifications

Type - Hybrid

Profile - 14”

Sleeping Position - Side

Bear Elite Hybrid - Ranking 4.9/5

Comfort 5/5

Designed for side sleepers, this king size mattress is guaranteed to deliver a whole new level of comfort as sleeping on the side is the most uncomfortable position to sleep in.

Support 4.9/5

Sturdy yet soft enough to provide excellent support for joints, shoulders and hips. Side sleepers will have all the support they need from this king mattress.

Durability 4.9/5

The Bear Elite mattress is softer due to its purpose, which makes it slightly less durable than other mattresses. Still, this king size mattress will last a very long time, nonetheless.

Verdict

A mattress with a specific purpose tailored to side sleepers. If you’re one of those people who lock themselves on one side or the other during the night, this mattress is a match made in heaven.

5. Best King Size Mattress For Back Sleepers - Helix Dusk Luxe

Who is it best for?

Budget buyers who sleep on their back can rejoice as the Helix Dusk Luxe mattress is perfectly designed for them and them only. This mattress provides ideal contouring and cushioning effect to help back sleepers enjoy their rest to the fullest

Who is it not good for?

As mentioned before, this is hands down the best king size mattress exclusively for back sleepers. Everyone else can bugger out. Jokes aside, this mattress is so soft and comfy that even side sleepers and those who toss and turn might find themselves pleasantly surprised.

Its plushness provides a cloud-like feel, making it the best king mattress for anyone looking for a luxurious sleep experience.

Specifications

Type - Hybrid

Profile - 13.5”

Sleeping Position - Back

Helix Dusk Luxe - Score 4.9/5

Comfort 4.9/5

The Helix Dusk Luxe is a king size mattress designed for back sleepers. As such the memory foam will ensure great levels of comfort while coils take care of the support.

Support 5/5

This king mattress offers excellent support for any back sleeper ranging from lightweight to heavyweight.

Durability 5/5

The combination of materials are designed to provide the much-needed support for your back in every way possible, making this king size mattress quite durable, indeed.

Verdict

Although great for back sleepers, this mattress isn’t very suitable for anyone else. Still, that doesn’t undermine its quality and durability in any way.

6. Best King Size Mattress For Stomach Sleepers - Plank Firm Luxe

Who is it best for?

The name plank in this king size mattress is not literal you know. It just means that the mattress has more firmness than any other mattress, which makes it ideal for people who always sleep on their stomach.

It also does wonders for people with back pain as firmness provides enough support to ensure that even the most picky sleepers get enough rest, making it the best firm king mattress.

Who is it not good for?

Side sleepers and people who weigh under 130 pounds should steer clear of this mattress, and any other firm mattress, for that matter.

This is not for you, as this mattress will actually justify its name in terms of firmness, especially if you turn to the side or lack the weight to sink into it a bit.

Specifications

Type - Hybrid

Profile - 13.25”

Sleeping Position - Stomach

Plank Firm Luxe - Ranking 4.8/5

Comfort 4.8/5

In terms of comfort, this king size mattress doesn’t match the more softer types. It’s still comfortable enough for those who don’t sleep on their back or side.

Support 5/5

Firmness equals support on a whole new level. This king mattress provides exceptional support for people who enjoy sleeping on the stomach.

Durability 5/5

As a very firm king size mattress, the Plank Firm Luxe offers excellent durability that will make it last for years to come.

Verdict

If you’re a stomach sleeper, this mattress will exceed your expectations. Everyone else should look for a different mattress. Overall, the best king size mattress for stomach sleepers.

7. Best King Size Cooling Mattress - Leesa Legend Chill Hybrid Mattress

Who is it best for?

If you have difficulties thermoregulating yourself during sleep then this mattress is ideal for you. And if you’re a side sleeper then you have something to look forward to. Memory foam, fabrics and materials designed for cooling and airflow is what makes this mattress so good.

Who is it not good for?

It’s definitely not a good fit for people who sleep on their stomach, likewise, heavyweight people should give this king size mattress a wide berth. This mattress is amazing and its temperature regulating capabilities are just too chill.

However, the king mattress itself is too soft for people weighing more than 230 pounds and people who sleep on their stomach will find this is not the best option to go planking.

Specifications

Type - Hybrid

Profile - 13.5”

Sleeping Position - Side/Back

Leesa Legend Chill Hybrid Mattress - Score 4.9/5

Comfort 5/5

With an added layer of thermoregulation materials, this king size mattress will provide exceptional comfort to all sleepers.

Support 4.9/5

More on the softer side, the Leesa Legend Chill Hybrid Mattress ensures adequate support for people sleeping on their sides or back. However, this king size mattress may prove to be too soft for stomach sleepers.

Durability 4.9/5

This soft hybrid king size mattress is quite durable as it’s designed to last. Thermoregulating materials, however, may prove less durable than the rest of the mattress.

Verdict

An overall great mattress for back and side sleepers who have trouble regulating their temperature during the night. This mattress will prevent overheating even during the hottest summer days.

8. Best King Size Memory Foam Mattress - Brooklyn Bedding Sedona Elite Hybrid

Who is it best for?

The Sedona Elite Hybrid is a jack of all trades in the mattresses world. This king size mattress is ideally suited for side sleepers, people who tend to run hot in their dreams.

The overall balance of softness, cushioning and bounce make this king mattress great for most people who aren’t as needy as some other sleepers.

Who is it not good for?

This mattress may not be suitable for everyone. Stomach sleepers seem to be the worst sort. Nothing really suits you, does it? That’s okay. You’re not to blame for sleeping weirdly.

That said, this king bed mattress is too soft for you anyway and it’s too soft for heavyweight sleepers as well; there’s a mattress for your kind.

Specifications

Type - Memory Foam

Profile - 13.75”

Sleeping Position - Side/Back

Brooklyn Bedding Sedona Elite Hybrid - Ranking 4.9/5

Comfort 5/5

This king size mattress is made out of memory foam and coils, it provides an extra level of comfort as it is much softer yet responsive than its counterparts.

Support 4.9/5

Spring coils means better support for your joints or back. Plus, the memory foam on this king mattress is dense enough to provide just about enough support for sleepers who aren’t very picky.

Durability 4.9/5

The more memory foam, the less the durability, so don’t expect this king size mattress to outlast you. Nevertheless, the foam will endure long enough before you have to replace the mattress.

Verdict

All in all, a great mattress for a wide variety of sleepers and their needs. It’s just about right in every way if you don’t have any special preferences or needs.

9. Best King Size Latex Mattress - Birch Luxe Natural Mattress

Who is it best for?

Another awesome mattress that stomach sleepers can enjoy. This eco-friendly mattress is made out of latex and is quite firm, meaning people who sleep on their back can also enjoy it to the fullest.

It also has great cooling capabilities so people who tend to overheat during sleep will also find this latex mattress more than accommodating.

Who is it not good for?

Side sleepers, lightweight sleepers and budget buyers aren’t going to like this king size mattress very much. Even though it’s eco-friendly, the price of this mattress can greatly exceed the price of its counterparts.

And as mentioned before, this king mattress is a bit too firm for people who sleep on the side or are unable to sink into the mattress.

Specifications

Type - Latex Hybrid

Profile - 11.5”

Sleeping Position - Back/Stomach

Birch Luxe Natural Mattress - Score 4.8/5

Comfort 4.8/5

King size mattresses made from latex are generally firm but still soft enough to ensure just the right amount of comfort.

Support 5/5

As a firm latex king mattress, the Birch Luxe Natural provides excellent support and pain relief for back and stomach sleepers. It is, however, a bit too firm for side sleepers.

Durability 5/5

Firmer mattresses are generally quite durable. Also, latex is more durable than memory foam so this king size mattress will not lose shape over time.

Verdict

A great eco-friendly solution for more environmentally aware sleepers. Although made from natural materials, this mattress will provide enough support and comfort that will last a long time.

10. Best King Size Mattress For Heavy People - Titan Plus Luxe

Who is it best for?

Stomach sleepers, people with acute or chronic back pain, as well as people who weigh over 250 pounds will find Titan Plus Luxe quite to their liking. It is a very firm king size mattress, which isn’t a bad thing depending on how you sleep.

It provides enough support and comfort to relieve pain and ensure a good night’s rest, especially to heavy people looking for a king mattress that can stand the test of time.

Who is it not good for?

Strict side sleepers should avoid the Titan Plus Luxe as much as possible. This mattress is too firm for you and it will only hurt you in the long run. Also, if you’re looking for more softness than just on the cover, you should look elsewhere as this mattress is anything but soft.

Specifications

Type - Hybrid

Profile - 13”

Sleeping Position - Back/Stomach

Titan Plus Luxe Mattress - Ranking 4.9/5

Comfort 4.9/5

This king size mattress was designed to ensure a level of comfort suited specifically for heavyweight sleepers. As you sink in, you’ll know that you’ll wake up well-rested.

Support 5/5

Since this king mattress is designed for heavyweight people, its purpose is to provide more than adequate support and help relieve pain in back and joints.

Durability 5/5

The very hybrid design of the Titan Plus Luxe mattress is created for durability. In order to support larger weights this king size mattress must be durable, there’s simply no other way around it.

Verdict

Very firm and very supportive mattress with a purpose to relieve pain but provide much-needed comfort in the process. All in all, a luxurious mattress that’s built

How We Chose The Best King Size Mattress

Choosing the best king size mattress is no easy task. You have to choose between hundreds of king mattresses, one that’s tailored to your needs as a sleeper.

Now that would take a lot of research, especially considering the fact that you should be able to to test the mattress before making your decision.

That would actually involve sleeping on the said king bed, to asses which one’s the best mattress, before deciding to make a purchase. Luckily, every king bed comes with a trial period ranging from 100 to 365 nights, where you can actually try it for yourself for long enough.

But don’t worry about technicalities, all the research has been done for you, at least to some extent. Experts have done all the testing, analyzing and concluding on which one is the best king size mattress so you won't have to.

Types of King Mattresses

Different types of mattresses are divided based on their design and materials used in their development. That being said, let’s have a look at different types of mattresses.

Innerspring Hybrid Memory Foam Gel-infused Foam Latex

How to Decide Between Different Types of King Mattresses?

That comes down to personal preferences and needs, not to mention the fact that some materials are more breathable and durable than others. So for example, a latex mattress is more durable than memory foam.

Moreover, if you’re allergic to latex, you will naturally choose a different type of mattress because of it. Therefore, the type of mattress you'll choose will vary depending on your expectations and needs.

Best King Size Mattress: FAQs

1. What is the best king size mattress?

Only you can answer that question as every individual has specific needs, wants and preferences.

You choose a king size mattress based on various factors so you’re the one deciding which are the best king mattresses for you. Mattresses listed in this review are recommendations based on industry standards and other criteria. In the end, you may not find any of them suitable for what you actually need.

However, the overall rating scheme for the best king size mattress goes from analyzing materials, layers, size, weight capacity, additional features, price, availability and so on. If a mattress you’re interested in is checking all the boxes, it’s more than safe to assume that it’s the best king mattress for you.

2. How to choose the best king mattress?

You browse, you research until you find what you’re looking for. As mentioned before, a king mattress should be tailored to your individual needs. Moreover, it should fit in your bed frame and bedroom.

Other than that, you choose the best king mattress based on what you need and what kind of a sleeper you are. In addition to that, if you’re experiencing any pain or have any specific allergies to organic materials or otherwise, you should not forget to include that in your research criteria.

3. Where to buy a king size mattress?

There are specialized stores both online and offline that you can browse for a king size mattress. Third-party vendors or retailers often have specific mattresses in stock.

If that fails, you can purchase specific mattresses directly from the manufacturers themselves, provided they deliver mattresses to your location.

Every manufacturer has a website and contact information so don’t hesitate to contact them for more information and details when looking for the best king size mattress.

4. How much is a king mattress?

That entirely depends on the mattress, type and features you’re interested in. A high-quality luxury king mattress can cost around $2,000 give or take. Moreover, some prices are listed as before or after taxes are included.

Last but not least, if you’re importing a mattress from another state or country, additional fees and costs may add up to the overall price, such as delivery and installation fees, for example. So, the cost of the best king mattress for you may vary.

5. When is the best time to buy a king size mattress?

Now that’s a good question. When is the best time to buy one, indeed? Well, that depends on individual circumstances. For instance, your old king size mattress is finally ready to be laid to rest due to wear and tear so it’s logical you’d want to buy a new one right away.

Now, mattress sales, this is something you should keep an eye out for. As mentioned before, mattresses can be expensive depending on the mattress. But, more often than not, mattresses go on sale or stores offer seasonal or holiday discounts and coupons you can use to shave the original price considerably.

If you run into such a promotion, you may consider taking advantage of the best king size mattress offers.

Last but not least, you actually need a mattress for medical purposes. This may include experiencing acute or chronic pain, you’re not getting enough sleep or you’re not sleeping well so it affects your mental health, your spouse is snoring like a wounded rhino so you want a new mattress in a separate room and so on and so forth.