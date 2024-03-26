Estee Lauder Israel GM: We must be innovative and adapt to the consumer

The CEO of Estee Lauder Israel, Oren Revach, was a guest at the Maariv economic conference, sponsored by Bank Leumi, during which he referred to the company's new venture - UG.

"Estee Lauder is one of the largest organizations in the world, and employs 80,000 people around the world," said Revach in a one-on-one interview with journalist Yehuda Sharoni. of the introduction will not be relevant for the consumer. Of course there is development in what is related to green products and more."

He elaborated on the establishment of the UG project: "I saw where the social discourse is developing in Israel and in the whole world, and just as there are rules on the road, a white line is not crossed in Israel and the USA, so it is the same here. I saw that there are no rules on the keyboard and everyone does what they want. Something had to be done that would direct us all to build the path. UG is not a social network, but a language written under a brand. It takes care of connecting people according to common interests, with the aim of generating positive social discourse and encouraging everyone to connect."

"I serve as the vice president of the Chamber of Commerce, and every year I go to the government and talk about the cost of living and excess regulation. When I leave there it doesn't go down, it just goes up, but I see that there are communities that manage to lower the cost of living, like "Hebr" for example. So I said I believe that we will build a large community, and we will launch the UG membership card soon. Every day, more and more people join who want to consume positive content and good news."

When asked about the consumption habits, of make-up products in particular, following the war, Revach answered: "We know that the more unstable the state of mind, the more there is a desire for compensation. We have seen throughout all the wars we have had that the worse the situation gets, the more our purchases increase. Here in Israel, at the moment When the war started, I stopped all our advertising and influencer activities, and instead we lowered the prices of our products."