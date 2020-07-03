145 new coronavirus patients since midnight, 9,678 active patients
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JULY 3, 2020 11:18
The Health Ministry updated the number of coronavirus patients, noting that 145 new patients have been diagnosed since midnight, reaching 9,678 new active patients, Israel Hayom reported on Friday morning.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com