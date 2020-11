Arrabe, located in northern Israel, will be a "restricted zone" for the next five days, the Prime Minister's Office and Health Ministry announced Wednesday night.They also announced that Iksal, near Nazareth, will lose its "restricted" status. In Arrabe, restrictions will go into effect on Thursday, November 19 at 5:00 p.m.Restrictions will last until Tuesday, November 24 at 5:00 p.m.