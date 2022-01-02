Ministers approve bill to expand legal aid to sexual assault victims

A bill to expand the legal assistance currently provided to victims of sexual offenses proposed by Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar was approved unanimously in the Ministerial Legislation Committee on Sunday.

If passed in the Knesset the bill will grant state-funded legal assistance to sexual assault victims without the current test of economic eligibility and will apply already in the investigative stage as opposed to only after the indictment.

The bill will apply to both criminal and civil proceedings.

It will cost an estimated NIS 12 million per year and is in line with the recommendations of a 2019 report compiled by an Inter-Ministerial Committee for the Examination of the Treatment of Victims of Sexual Offenses in Criminal Procedure, headed by Tel Aviv Magistrate Court judge (ret.) Dvorah Berliner.