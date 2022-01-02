Israeli ministers reject 'free dishwasher bill' for haredim

The Ministerial Committee on Legislation voted Sunday morning to reject United Torah Judaism (UTJ) MK Meir Porush's bill that would give every family with at least four kids a free dishwasher.

Porush proposed the bill because of a new tax on disposable plates that took effect two months ago.

The committee rejected a bill by UTJ MK Yaakov Asher to fund family members of victims of the Meron disaster.

These families should have received financial aid eight long months ago, every day that passes is torture," said UTJ MK Yakov Asher.

The head of the committee, Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar said he supports providing funding to the families but wants it to be done via government allocations, not a bill.

The committee delayed voting on a bill sponsored by Likud MK Nir Barkat that would officially designate the 15th day of Sivan as being an annual Day of Unity, to mark the anniversary of the 2014 kidnapping and murder of teens Eyal Yifrah, Gilad Shaer and Naftali Frenkel.

Finance Minister Israel Katz and MK Nir Barkat clash at the Knesset's Finance Committee (credit: ADINA WALLMAN/KNESSET SPOKESWOMAN)

Another bill whose vote was postponed would require all Israeli children to study Arabic from third grade. Sponsored by Ra’am (United Arab List) MK Iman Khatib-Yasin, the bill would make an Arabic matriculation test obligatory.