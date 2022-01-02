The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Gilboa Prison 'Pimping Affair' presents IPS in a negative way - Rani Basha

Basha was an intelligence officer at Gilboa Prison in 2018, when the Pimping Affair is alleged to have taken place.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 2, 2022 19:21

Updated: JANUARY 2, 2022 19:22
GILBOA PRISON, in northern Israel near the West Bank. (photo credit: FLASH90)
GILBOA PRISON, in northern Israel near the West Bank.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
The Israel Prison Service (IPS) is being presented in a negative way, IPS officer Rani Basha told N12 following accusations against him for his role in what has become known as the Gilboa Prison "Pimping Affair."

According to the accusations, first reported by Walla reporter Liran Levi (then working for Channel 20), the IPS would essentially station female officers by certain security prisoners to satisfy the prisoners' sexual desires.
The case against him was closed at the time and he returned to service. However, following the revelations of current warden Freddy Ben Sheetrit, who was testifying in a committee investigating the Gilboa Prison break from September, the case has since been reopened and Basha's role in it is being reexamined. 
Basha, speaking to N12, criticized the warden for bringing up the old case, saying the warden's advisers told him to redirect attention into the prison break by bringing up the Pimping Affair. 


