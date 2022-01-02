IDF chief medical officer infected with coronavirus

IDF chief medical officer Alon Glazberg was confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus on Sunday, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Glazberg seems to have contracted the virus from one of his children who was vaccinated with three doses of the vaccine. The chief medical officer feels well and will work from home until he recovers. Those who came into contact with him will be tested and will enter quarantine if needed.

