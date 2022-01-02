Jerusalem shooter's home to be demolished

The home of Fadi Abu Shkhaydam, the Palestinian terrorist who shot and killed Eliyahu David Kay in an attack in the Old City of Jerusalem in November, will be demolished, the IDF announced on Sunday.

IDF Home Front Command commander Maj.-Gen. Uri Gordin signed the demolition order for the house on Sunday. Arguments made by Shkhaydam's family against the demolition were rejected.

