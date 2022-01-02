The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jerusalem shooter's home to be demolished

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 2, 2022 20:01
The home of Fadi Abu Shkhaydam, the Palestinian terrorist who shot and killed Eliyahu David Kay in an attack in the Old City of Jerusalem in November, will be demolished, the IDF announced on Sunday.
IDF Home Front Command commander Maj.-Gen. Uri Gordin signed the demolition order for the house on Sunday. Arguments made by Shkhaydam's family against the demolition were rejected.
Bennett: Fourth dose of COVID vaccine approved for 60+
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2022 08:09 PM
IDF chief medical officer infected with coronavirus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2022 04:17 PM
Police arrest east Jerusalem resident for rape
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2022 03:32 PM
Israel increases translation hours for those with impaired hearing
By MAARIV ONLINE
01/02/2022 03:27 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 771 new cases, over 1,000 in quarantine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2022 01:10 PM
Ministers approve bill to expand legal aid to sexual assault victims
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2022 10:15 AM
COVID-19 in Israel: 4,197 new cases, 110 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2022 09:52 AM
COVID-19: Coalition MK Michael Biton tests positive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2022 08:38 AM
Suspected driver of terrorist arrested by IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2022 08:27 AM
Egypt mediating Hamas, Israel talks amid rising tensions - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/01/2022 09:30 PM
New Years Eve: Israel Police catch 123 drunk drivers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/01/2022 06:05 PM
UAE to forbid unvaccinated citizens from traveling abroad
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/01/2022 03:53 PM
New US COVID-19 vaccine receives emergency approval in India
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/01/2022 03:38 PM
Man stabbed in fight in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/01/2022 09:05 AM
At least 12 killed in stampede at religious shrine in India Kashmir
By REUTERS
01/01/2022 06:58 AM
