Israel will consider joining sanctions against Russia, says Lapid

As tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to rise, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid stated in an interview with N12 that if the US places sanctions against Russia, Israel will consider placing these sanctions on Russia as well. "If we get there, we'll deal with it."

"This isn't the situation. We are not there," said Lapid. "At this point, our intelligence evaluation is different than the intelligence evaluation of the Americans or UK." The foreign minister added that Israel's evaluation is that the chances of an invasion are smaller than the US's evaluation, but Israel is still preparing for a number of eventualities.

"We're more cautious and the Americans understand this," said Lapid, stressing that Israel "shares a border with Russia" referring to the Russian presence in Syria. Lapid pointed out that, according to foreign reports, understandings with Russia allow Israel to operate against Iran in Syria.

The foreign minister added that Israel has to act in a way that ensures that neither the Jewish community in Ukraine, nor the Jewish community in Russia, are put at risk.