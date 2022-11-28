Nine injured in car accident near Kafr Kara

Nine people were injured in a car accident on highway 65 near Kafr Kara on Monday, according to an Israel Police spokesperson.

One of the people, a middle-aged man, was severely injured. He was treated on the scene and subsequently evacuated to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera in critical condition.

Eight other people were injured in the accident, two moderately and six lightly, and they were all evacuated to the hospital.

The police opened an investigation and theorized that one of the cars veered to the opposite lane and hit the other oncoming car.