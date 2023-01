A man suspected of ordering the murder of his ex-wife will receive full custody of his three-year-old daughter, while the other two daughters will be sent to boarding school, Ynet reported Tuesday, citing a ruling by the Juvenile Magistrate's Court in Ramle.

Details about the court hearing were kept under wraps but the decision has been made.

The woman in question was Rabab Abu Siam, 33, who was shot dead in Lod, following threats from her husband.