Rothman: Israeli embassy workers undermined Smotrich during France trip

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 12, 2023 22:05

Updated: JUNE 12, 2023 22:12

Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chairman Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionist Party) accused Monday employees at the Israeli embassy in France of working against Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich during a recent visit by the minister to the country.

Rothman called on Foreign Minister Eli Cohen to investigate what he called a suspected "breach of trust" by the employees.

"A news item was published this evening on News 12, which revealed that the acting ambassador and employees of the embassy in France actively acted against Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich as part of his visit to the country. According to the report, the Ambassador and other employees contacted officials in the Jewish community in the country and worked to prevent meetings between them and the Minister of Finance," said Rothman.

"As is well known, the role of Israeli embassies around the world is to act professionally, stately and non-politically. The conduct that emerges from the aforementioned report is serious beyond compare, and undermines the very justification for the embassy's activity and the entire foreign service. We cannot agree with an unprecedented situation in which embassy employees are acting in a distinctly political manner while damaging the government of Israel and its position in France and the world."

