Niger soldiers say President Bazoum's government has been removed

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 27, 2023 02:49

Updated: JULY 27, 2023 02:55

Niger President Mohamed Bazoum has been removed from power, according to a group of soldiers who appeared on the West African nation's national television late on Wednesday, hours after the president was held in the presidential palace.

Reading from a statement, Colonel Amadou Abdramane, seated and flanked by nine other officers wearing fatigues, said the defense and security forces had decided: "Put an end to the regime that you know due to the deteriorating security situation and bad governance."

He said the country's borders are closed and a nationwide curfew declared, and all institutions of the republic were suspended.

The soldiers warned against any foreign intervention.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday called for the immediate release of Bazoum.

