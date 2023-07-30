Ben-Gvir cancels early release of terrorists from prison

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir issued an amendment to the law on the administrative release of terrorists on Sunday morning. The amendment cancels the early release of terrorists from prison.

This is part of Ben-Gvir's efforts to crack down on convicted terrorists in Israeli prisons, who, in the past, were eligible for early release due to a lack of space to house them.

A 2017 High Court ruling dictated that Israel is required to provide each prisoner with a living space of either 4.5 meters that includes a shower and toilet, or 4 meters without a shower and toilet.

"I am working to stop the terrorist camps in prison," Ben-Gvir said. "I will continue to do everything to stop the [favorable] conditions [that the prisoners] have received so far."