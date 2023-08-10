The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Two killed in shelling of Russia's Bryansk region - governor

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 10, 2023 18:50

Updated: AUGUST 10, 2023 19:29
Ukrainian drone strike, Moscow (photo credit: REUTERS)
Ukrainian drone strike, Moscow
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Two civilians were killed in Ukrainian shelling of the Russian village of Chausy in the Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, the region's governor said on Thursday, while a civilian was killed in a Ukrainian strike on the Russian-held town of Nova Kakhovka in southern Ukraine, according to Russian-appointed authorities.

Shelling of Russian territory along the Ukrainian frontier has become commonplace in recent months in Russia's war in Ukraine, which it calls a "special military operation," while Ukraine fights to drive Russian forces out of territory they have seized.

Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomaz said that, in addition to the two deaths, two people had been injured in Chausy.

In Nova Kakhovka, beside a huge hydroelectric dam blown up two months ago straddling the front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces, the Russian-backed town administration said a civilian had been killed in a Ukrainian strike on a business, and another had been wounded.

A Ukrainian serviceman prepares to fire a self-propelled howitzer (credit: REUTERS) A Ukrainian serviceman prepares to fire a self-propelled howitzer (credit: REUTERS)

Reuters was not able to verify details of the incidents independently.



