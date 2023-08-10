Aug 10 (Reuters) - Two civilians were killed in Ukrainian shelling of the Russian village of Chausy in the Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, the region's governor said on Thursday, while a civilian was killed in a Ukrainian strike on the Russian-held town of Nova Kakhovka in southern Ukraine, according to Russian-appointed authorities.

Shelling of Russian territory along the Ukrainian frontier has become commonplace in recent months in Russia's war in Ukraine, which it calls a "special military operation," while Ukraine fights to drive Russian forces out of territory they have seized.

Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomaz said that, in addition to the two deaths, two people had been injured in Chausy.

In Nova Kakhovka, beside a huge hydroelectric dam blown up two months ago straddling the front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces, the Russian-backed town administration said a civilian had been killed in a Ukrainian strike on a business, and another had been wounded.

A Ukrainian serviceman prepares to fire a self-propelled howitzer (credit: REUTERS)

Reuters was not able to verify details of the incidents independently.