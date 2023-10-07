Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invited opposition leader Yair Lapid and former defense minister Benny Gantz to join an emergency government to manage the conflict that broke out on Saturday after Hamas attacked Israel.

The announcement came after Israel was faced with a barrage of thousands of rockets throughout the day in a surprise attack. Hundreds of Hamas terrorists also infiltrated by land, sea and air, invading Israel and taking over many communities.

More than 200 people were murdered throughout the day and the IDF also confirmed that some Israelis had been abducted by Hamas and taken to the Gaza Strip.

Lapid said that he was open to joining such an emergency government in a statement on Saturday evening.

He began by saying that he was open to joining such an emergency government in a statement on Saturday evening, sending condolences to the families of those murdered and wishes for speedy recovery to the wounded, as well as asking citizens to follow the instructions of the security forces.

“I’m not dealing now with who is to blame or why we were surprised,” he said.

Lapid: "We must stand united against our adversaries"

“It’s not the time, it’s not the place. We will stand united against our enemies. The State of Israel is at war. It won’t be easy and it won’t be short. This situation has strategic consequences that we haven’t seen for many years. There is a serious risk that it can turn into a multi-front war.”

He went on to say that he had spoken to Netanyahu and raised the idea of a small and professional emergency government set up to manage the war.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu knows that with the current extreme and dysfunctional security cabinet, he can’t manage a war,” he said. “Israel needs to be led by a professional, experienced, and responsible government. I have no doubt that former defense minister [Benny] Gantz would also join a government like this.

“The State of Israel suffered a harsh blow today. We are all hurting, we are all angry. However, wars and countries aren’t managed with pain and anger, but with calm and a strategic understanding of the situation. We need to put politics to one side for the sake of an emergency government, which will manage this situation with determination, and won’t deal with anything else until we achieve victory over our enemies.”

Gantz later met with Netanyahu and the two discussed the possibility and were considering the option. After the meeting, Gantz met with his National Unity party.

Earlier in the day, the opposition leaders issued a joint message of unity and support for the government. It was sent out as sirens blared across Israel as far as Jerusalem.

“This is a difficult morning for the State of Israel,” said the message. “We give full support to the IDF and the defense echelon. We are all united against terrorism and need to hit it with a heavy and determined hand. Hamas and every other terrorist organization that cooperates with it, in the South or elsewhere, must pay a heavy price for this attack. The international community must be enlisted against this terrorism.

“We support the citizens of Israel, the IDF soldiers, and all the security and emergency forces. We call on the citizens – heed the instructions of the Home Front Command, look after yourselves, and together, we will overcome the terrorism.”

The message continued: “Right now, there is no opposition and coalition in Israel. We give full support to the defense forces for a strong response.”

Some MKs wrote messages in English for the international community.

“The Hamas terrorist organization made a grave mistake this morning and launched a war against the State of Israel,” said Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

“IDF troops are fighting the enemy at every location. I call on all of Israel’s citizens to follow security instructions. The State of Israel will win this war.”

Other politicians evoked the memory of the Yom Kippur War that broke out 50 years ago almost to the day. Then too, the war was a surprise that hit while Israel was celebrating a holiday.

“Our strength is in our unity,” said Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman.

“Fifty years to the Yom Kippur War, and once again we find ourselves in a war for our home against the enemy. The Israeli government must exact a heavy price from Hamas and, especially, the leaders of Hamas. We must win the operation.”

Meanwhile, the protest movement that has been demonstrating over the past nine months against the government announced that the weekly Saturday night protest was canceled due to the situation.

The Brothers in Arms faction of the movement – which had led thousands of reservists in announcing that they would no longer serve – called on all reservists to do their part.

“Brothers in Arms calls everyone who is needed to report for duty to defend Israel without hesitation,” the group wrote. “Right now, the most important thing is the security of the country’s citizens.”