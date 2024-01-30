Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu: 'Israel will not release thousands of terrorists'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that Israel would not release thousands of terrorists as part of a hostage deal, Israeli media reported on Monday. 

Addressing students at the pre-army preparatory of Eli, he was quoted in the media as saying, "I hear statements about all kinds of deals, so I want to make it clear - we will not end this war without achieving all our goals, and that means - the elimination of Hamas, the return of all our hostages and a promise that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel.

"We will not take the IDF out of the Gaza Strip, and we will not release thousands of terrorists! None of this will happen. What will happen? Absolute victory."



