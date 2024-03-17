Jerusalem Post
IDF Chief of Staff at start of Ramadan: 'we are in a multi-front war'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi toured the Binyamin area of Judea and Samaria on Friday, along with Yaki Dolf, commander of the Judea and Samaria division, Liron Biton, commander of the Binyamin Brigade, and other commanders, for a situational assessment at the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

While there, he met with IDF soldiers and Border Police deployed on high alert.

During the tour, Halevi noted that "this week there have already been several attempted terror attacks at different places and your challenge is to manage to be safe this entire month, and after - it does not end with Ramadan. We have to be very vigilant, very strict, with very good security."

"We are in a multi-front war – Lebanon, Syria, Judea and Samaria, and Gaza, and there are also things far afield,” he later added.

Halevi also stressed to the soldiers that all of these 'fronts' are important, and that events that happen on one affect the others as well.

