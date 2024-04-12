Jerusalem Post
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir holds situation assessment on Iranian threat

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is holding a special situation assessment at the ministry headquarters, according to a Friday press statement.

The meeting was held together with the Commissioner of Police, the acting Chief of the Israel Prison Service, the Fire and Rescue Commissioner, and security officials as part of the assessments of the security forces in the interior of the country in the face of the security situation and the threats from Iran.

The meeting will refine and improve the readiness of the Israel Police, the Israeli Prison Service, and the Fire and Rescue teams and maintain the routine of life of the citizens of Israel.

