Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UKMTO receives report of incident 50nm northeast of UAE's Fujairah

By REUTERS

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Saturday that it received a report of an incident 50 nautical miles northeast of the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah and authorities were investigating.



Related Tags
Houthis Headline
The Netherlands to close embassy in Tehran on Sunday as precaution
By REUTERS
04/13/2024 10:14 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes China's Xizang, says GFZ
By REUTERS
04/13/2024 09:26 AM
US Secretary Blinken, Egyptian FM Shoukry discuss Middle East stability
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2024 09:20 AM
IDF strikes Hezbollah military complex in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2024 09:10 AM
Palestinian reports: IDF operating in West Bank
By WALLA!
04/13/2024 05:39 AM
Palestinian report: Settlers attack Palestinian civilians in West Bank
By WALLA!
04/13/2024 05:37 AM
Canadian FM advises to 'avoid all travel' to Israel amid Iran threat
By WALLA!
04/13/2024 04:47 AM
Shooting incident leaves two dead in Druze village near Haifa
By YOAV ETIEL
04/13/2024 01:47 AM
US's Blinken talks to Jordan’s Safadi attempting to deter Iranian strike
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/13/2024 01:17 AM
Austrian Airlines suspends flights to Tehran for six days
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 11:55 PM
'Escalation risk': Germany urges its citizens to leave Iran
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 11:15 PM
UN says 45 migrants missing after boat capsizes in Mediterranean
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 08:47 PM
Russia successfully tests intercontinental ballistic missile launch
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 08:41 PM
National Security Minister Ben-Gvir holds special situation assessment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 08:07 PM
Jewish Federations of North America emergency drive exceeds $800 million
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 07:24 PM