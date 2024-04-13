The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Saturday that it received a report of an incident 50 nautical miles northeast of the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah and authorities were investigating.
UKMTO receives report of incident 50nm northeast of UAE's Fujairah
