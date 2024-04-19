Manifesto online appears to belong to man who self-immolated at Trump trial

The blog post describes a vast, crypto-currency based conspiracy involving both US political parties, Harvard University, and The Simpsons.

By LEON KRAIEM
Updated: APRIL 19, 2024 22:04
Fire extinguishers, a fuel canister, a backpack and other objects are seen at the scene where a person was covered in flames outside the courthouse where former U.S. President Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial is underway, in New York, US, April 19, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)

Photos posted by Reuters on Friday showed a pamphlet left by a man who set himself on fire in an apparent act of protest outside the criminal trial of former US president Donald Trump.

The pamphlet, available online, directs readers to a website, that appears to belong to a self-described "investigative researcher," who posted earlier today an apparent manifesto.

The document describes the self-immolation as an "extreme act of protest" against a global, cryptocurrency-based conspiracy. It asserts that Harvard University is a front for organized crime, and asserts that the long-running animated sitcom The Simpsons "exists to brainwash us."

Ironically, the document accuses tech companies of flooding social media with "nonsense conspiracy theories." 

This is a developing story.



