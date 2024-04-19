Manifesto online appears to belong to man who self-immolated at Trump trial

Photos posted by Reuters on Friday showed a pamphlet left by a man who set himself on fire in an apparent act of protest outside the criminal trial of former US president Donald Trump.

The pamphlet, available online, directs readers to a website, that appears to belong to a self-described "investigative researcher," who posted earlier today an apparent manifesto.

The document describes the self-immolation as an "extreme act of protest" against a global, cryptocurrency-based conspiracy. It asserts that Harvard University is a front for organized crime, and asserts that the long-running animated sitcom The Simpsons "exists to brainwash us."

Ironically, the document accuses tech companies of flooding social media with "nonsense conspiracy theories."

This is a developing story.