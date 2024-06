A 25-year-old Israeli woman, Tamar Amiti, has been missing for four days while traveling in Sri Lanka, according to N12.

Tamar had not made contact since June 26, when she walked alone in the Trincomalee area and did not return to the Rolex Guest House where she stayed.

Her family appealed to Magnus Search and Rescue for help locating her. They have launched an operation to gather intelligence, question locals, and search the country's hospitals.