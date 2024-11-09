Jerusalem Post
WATCH: Israelis, allies gather to sing in Amsterdam after Thursday night attacks

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israelis, Jews, and others congregated in Amsterdam to sing 'Jerusalem of gold' in a display of unity and solidarity following Thursday night's attacks on Israeli soccer fans visiting the city, the state of Israel's X/Twitter account shared on Saturday. 

"Amsterdam, one day after the pogrom," Israel's X post read. "A big thank you to everyone who came to show solidarity with Israel. #NeverAgainIsNow"

The attacks on Thursday night saw at least five Israelis hospitalized. El Al made a rare Shabbat flight to collect the Maccabi Tel Aviv fans, who were chased and run down in Holland's capital.

